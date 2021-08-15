High Country Running: The Flagstaff Marathon returns

In 2012, my good friend and Flagstaff local Brian Tinder set off to run all three of northern Arizona’s marathons: Sedona, Whiskey Row and Flagstaff. In so doing, he not only completed each marathon, but won them all. When asked which was his favorite, Brian responded, “The Flagstaff Marathon was the most remote, scenic and inspiring race of them all.”
Maybe that’s why he set the course record that year.
North Country HealthCare’s Rick Swanson and Tammy Howell established the Flagstaff Marathon in 2006. I never ran the race until 2014, after I heard Brian rave about it. Then I ran the marathon four times, winning it in 2016.
In 2017, I cajoled my wife, Emily, into running the marathon. She came in first overall, crushing all the men and setting a women’s record. I finished in second place -- 12 minutes behind her for a family sweep. Emily also holds the half-marathon course record.
The marathon was suspended indefinitely after the 2018 edition -- until this year. North Country HealthCare has generously handed over the reins to Coconino Community College. The good folks at CCC asked Emily and me, because of our connection to the event and our race directing experience, to assist with event organization.
We are moved to help organize the Flagstaff Marathon because proceeds from the event go to the college’s men’s and women’s cross country program, the only sport the institution offers, which is solely funded by donations and special fundraising events like this one.
Join us on Oct. 2 at the Arizona Nordic Village for the full marathon, half marathon, 10K and the free Kid’s Kilo. New course changes for the marathon and half marathon will bring the routes’ mileage closer to 26.2 and 13.1 miles. Both courses feature runnable two-track and single-track trails with aid stations every 2 to 3 miles.
All finishers will receive a medal. Special awards will go to the top three men and women in all events. The masters winners (over age 45) will also be recognized.
Every running town needs a marathon. We’re happy Flagstaff’s is back.
Flagstaff’s Ian Torrence has finished more than 219 ultras, 27 of which were 100-mile races. He co-founded Sundog Running with his wife, Emily, and is the race director for the Flagstaff to Grand Canyon Stagecoach Line events.
