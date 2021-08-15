High Country Running: The Flagstaff Marathon returns

Join us on Oct. 2 at the Arizona Nordic Village for the full marathon, half marathon, 10K and the free Kid’s Kilo. New course changes for the marathon and half marathon will bring the routes’ mileage closer to 26.2 and 13.1 miles. Both courses feature runnable two-track and single-track trails with aid stations every 2 to 3 miles.

All finishers will receive a medal. Special awards will go to the top three men and women in all events. The masters winners (over age 45) will also be recognized.

Flagstaff’s Ian Torrence has finished more than 219 ultras, 27 of which were 100-mile races. He co-founded Sundog Running with his wife, Emily, and is the race director for the Flagstaff to Grand Canyon Stagecoach Line events.

