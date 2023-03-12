Like many high country runners, I continue to train when I’m away from home. That’s how I found myself panting as I ran up endless stairs on a recent visit to Bisbee.

Founded in 1880 as a mining town, Bisbee’s historic district fills a narrow valley in the Mule Mountains. The town offers a lively cultural scene, and for runners there’s a special draw: the Bisbee 1000, also known as the Great Bisbee Stair Climb.

Over this roughly 4-mile course, runners climb nine staircases ranging from 73 to 181 steps high, eventually conquering more than 1,000 stairs. The staircases are run in the uphill direction. Between staircases, runners jog on Bisbee’s sometimes steep roads.

The race takes place in October. On my February trip, I found a free course map and set out on a brisk, clear winter morning to follow the course if I could.

I met locals and breakfast-seeking tourists as I started out, me in running gear and gloves, them in Arizona casual. Every person said either “Good morning” or “Hello.” This town treats visitors well -- even the sweaty ones running its staircases.

The first few sets of stairs weren’t long, so I jogged up them, pleased that living at 7,000 feet makes it easier to exert myself at lower elevations, including Bisbee’s 5,500 feet.

The course curved down Opera Road, past yards featuring intriguing sculptures and artistic walls festooned with glass shards, broken china and porcelain tiles. Dropping down to Main Street, soon I was climbing three sets of stairs in rapid succession: 181 steps, 78 and 151.

By the top of that last one, I was no longer feeling the benefits of life on the shoulder of the San Francisco Peaks. I set out on the long downhill stretch to staircase 6 at a relaxed pace. The map was easy to follow, and most staircases are marked with a mural indicating they’re part of the course.

The problem with running in Bisbee, I decided, is that with its grand historical buildings and cute Arts and Crafts bungalows, you want to stop and stare about every 100 feet or so. No wonder the race website says we should “think of it as a garden tour, a home tour, a musical extravaganza, a costume ball, one heck of a party, and a celebration of the community spirit.”

There were no bands playing today, no parties or costumes, but I did celebrate the spirit of this quirky community as I continued along the loop.

The stairs were built by Works Progress Administration workers in the 1930s. They can be narrow and steep -- the race website forthrightly labels them “deteriorating” -- but they get the job done.

When I reached the end at Higgins Hill Park, no announcer called my name, and no swag awaited me. That’s the downside of not running the course on race day.

The upside was that I’d seen Bisbee without typical race nerves in my stomach or a crowd to contend with on the stairs. There was just the occasional friendly greeting, some great views of town and a sense of accomplishment as I finished.