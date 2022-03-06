High Country Running: The April 1 lottery you don’t want to miss

Recent announcements about Flagstaff’s summer races have me eager to start the new running calendar. But I’m also thinking about the event that caps off each racing season — the Soulstice Mountain Trail Run, this year scheduled for Oct. 8.

I ran casually for many years in Flagstaff before trying the Flagstaff Racing Series and joining the NATRA trail-running group, where I first heard about Soulstice from race director Neil Weintraub. Initially I was intimidated by the thought of running nearly 11 miles at altitude, but I eventually took the plunge, registered for the April 1 lottery and ran the race for the first time in 2017.

I’ve now run Soulstice three times. I love the experiences offered by this hometown trail challenge.

There are both long and short options. The long course follows a loop of about 5 miles, including the rolling Seven Sisters hills and a steady climb, before cruising downhill toward and through the start area. You’ll be inspired by seeing the crew setting up for the legendary postrace party as you embark on the Sunset Trail, the start of the short course’s 6-mile loop.

Neil and other experienced Soulstice runners refer to the shorter version as the “Sprint Course.” This makes me laugh out loud because the initial 2-mile climb up the Sunset Trail is not something most mere mortals can sprint! But I ran the shorter race in 2021, and there is no question that it’s a quicker, simpler experience — with spectacular views near the 8,700-foot crest.

Soulstice is a good community cause. The profits from race registrations go to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff. Runners can purchase raffle tickets with additional donations; Aspen Sports has traditionally donated heaps of terrific outdoors gear for the postrace raffle.

Soulstice began 25 years ago, but 2022 will be the 23rd running. The last few years have been tough for Neil and his organizing team. In 2019, the Museum Fire necessitated a major relocation of the route. In 2020, the pandemic year saw a virtual version of the race — complete with a raffle.

Each race draws upon incredible efforts by volunteers and supporters. Along the course you’ll spot local leaders including Sheriff Jim Driscoll, county supervisors and others.

Last year’s return to in-person racing was special. Competitors, volunteers, family and friends greeted each other with enthusiasm and gratitude. Local winners included both frequent (Chris Gomez) and first-time (Leah Rosenfeld) Soulstice champions. And for the first time, we had finishers in the 80-plus age group: Nat White and Marilaine Jones.

Sadly, there’s no space in this column to describe wildlife spotted on the course, from 2017’s yellow jackets to Sasquatch.

Stiff competition and a real test for heart and lungs, establishing your trail running chops, beautiful views, partying with our diverse running community, supporting a great cause…whatever your running “why,” Soulstice just might be your race.

I’m keeping my fingers crossed for a place in this year’s event — and I hope to see you there!

Laura Huenneke is a retired ecologist and university professor who’s been running in Flagstaff for more than 18 years, grateful for the clear air and forested mountain trails. Are you excited about your next race? Tell us why! Email coordinating editor Julie Hammonds (runner@juliehammonds.com) with your story.

