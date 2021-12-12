High Country Running: That guy who sees the athlete in all of us

You’ve seen that guy at races around Flagstaff, waiting in some unexpected place, lifting a hefty camera as you run into view.

Maybe you thanked him as you sped past. Maybe you looked forward to seeing how he captured your grin, your grit, your toned quads or your well-timed leap into the air. You’ll buy one of the prints he makes himself, as a unique keepsake of the race you’re on the way to finishing now.

Or maybe you didn’t know who that guy was or that within a day, he will have carefully chosen and edited the best photos of each runner and shared them on Facebook for free (via his business page and the Flagstaff Running Community group).

That guy is Martos Hoffman. He’s a runner himself, and a photographer of runners, but his photo career embraces much more than that. I sat down with him one evening to find out what.

“Photography is a family legacy,” he said. His dad gave him a Brownie camera when Martos was a boy. From then on, he always carried a camera when he was outside. Martos learned the art of the darkroom from his older brother, also a professional photographer.

“It’s been my lifelong passion,” he told me. “The camera lets me see the world with an active vision. When I have it with me, I see more and experience everything more deeply.”

Landscape, adventure, travel and sports photos are the specialties highlighted on his business website. As a runner, I really appreciate Martos’s running photos. Set in scenic spots, they capture my friends looking like the elite athletes we all are, at heart.

One of his secrets is choosing locations that showcase runners and our environment alike. For example, “If people are running around a corner or downhill, they look more athletic.” So at this year’s Soulstice Mountain Trail Run, Martos photographed people running down the trail with Fremont Peak in the background.

I wondered why this professional photographer, who is represented by a stock agent and sells his other work for good money, gets up early to photograph local races and posts those images online for free.

“It’s for something I love,” he said. “The Flagstaff running community, those are the people I hang out with. Photography is a chance to help others and celebrate this wonderful place where we live.”

In addition to race photos, Martos has created iconic images of elite runners such as Nick Arciniaga and Leah Rosenfeld. He said the key was making the subject comfortable with the process.

“Then, take photos when they don’t know you are. Look for who they are and catch them being that person.”

Next time you see “that guy” aiming his camera at you during a local race, relax and be yourself. He’s there to take a picture of you doing something you love and being the athlete you are. And you’re giving him something, too.

“I get gratification from supporting Flagstaff’s running community. I feel very connected to it. This is my chance to give back.”

Julie Hammonds (runner@juliehammonds.com) is the coordinating editor of High Country Running. You can check out Martos Hoffman’s running photos on Facebook at Martos Hoffman Photography, or on his website at martoshoffmanimages.com/galleries/running/.

