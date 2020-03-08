High Country Running: Thank you for sharing your journey

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Maybe I’m just a fan?

Or do I feel a deeper connection because when Steph passes me on an urban trail, I see her as a mom just like me, trying to get her miles in before school pickup? Or when I grab a post-workout breakfast burrito and think to myself, “Well, if it’s good enough for Faubs?” Is it because I get to run where they run and think maybe, some of that greatness will rub off? Or knowing a particular run might hurt, but that’s true even for the professionals?

Whatever this is, it goes beyond the appreciation of great athleticism. The Trials contained all that I love about the Olympics, but this time I knew the players.

It multiplied the anticipation, joy and heartbreak. I cried when I learned Aliphine won, and cried some more when I knew Steph Bruce didn’t. The Northern Arizona Elite huddle in the American flag, Aliphine’s million-watt smile… so much raw, genuine emotion it would be impossible not to feel it, and even more so because they’ve let us get to know them as people.

To all who let us share in your Olympic quest, not just for a couple of hours in Atlanta, but all along the long journey from Flagstaff, thank you. Flagstaff is so very proud of you.

Kelly Miller is wife to Jason, mom to Maddie and a “mellow” but very enthusiastic runner and triathlete. She set a goal of a race per month in January 2016; 51 months later, she has completed 93 races. Follow her running adventures on Instagram @gomomfor13miles. Do you have a column, tip or idea for High Country Running? Send it to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds at runner@juliehammonds.com.

