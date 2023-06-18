If you dig deep into your memory box, you might recall the days of Presidential Fitness Testing: touching your toes, cranking out pullups or seeing how many pushups you could do before crumbling to the floor. How you fared on those tests is probably a blur in your memory, but there’s one that stood out among them all: The 1-mile run.

For many of us, the memories of this challenging test are excruciating but unforgettable. There was nothing like leaving the gym for math class, sweat-soaked and exhausted!

Enter Run Flagstaff’s Fourth of July Flagstaff Downtown Mile, presented by Nike and supported by the Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce.

The Downtown Mile is a thrilling 1-mile race held right in the heart of downtown Flagstaff. For over 10 years, the Downtown Mile has transformed those middle school PE days into an electrifying and cheerful experience that leaves your memory stain-free.

Plus, you won’t have to go to math class afterward!

The Downtown Mile welcomes runners of all abilities. Whether running your first mile or coming off long miles in the mountains for a speed test, a place waits for you on the starting line.

You have seven races to choose from: the Men’s and Women’s Citizens Race, Men’s and Women’s Masters Race, Men’s and Women’s Elite Race, and the Kids Half-Mile Race.

The Citizens Race, our most diverse event, is the perfect blend of runners aiming for their personal best mile and those who want to dress up in their favorite Fourth of July attire while enjoying the camaraderie of fans cheering your progress along the course.

The Masters Race is for those with a competitive fire burning within them, seeking to gauge their skills against some of the best masters runners in Flagstaff. Anyone older than the age of 40 is welcome to join.

The elite races, an absolute must-see, showcase professional runners, Olympians and up-and-comers in the sport. With over $4,000 on the line, you’re bound to see some of the fastest races held at 7,000 feet!

Closing out the event is the Kids Race. It’s filled with future stars, allowing young talents to shine and experience the joy of running.

The races begin at 6:30 a.m. on the Fourth of July, just before the Flagstaff Fourth of July parade, creating a spectacular start to the day’s festivities.

A portion of race proceeds go to Grand Canyon Youth, an organization that uplifts, educates and provides lifelong experiences for children.

A special thank-you goes to Team Run Flagstaff, Nackard Pepsi, Pizzicletta, Biff’s Bagels and McKirdy Trained for their sponsorship and dedication toward bringing these races to life!

The Downtown Mile promises an unforgettable atmosphere filled with friendly competition and an opportunity to be part of the High Country Running community.

Come watch or join the race and celebrate this Fourth of July at the Downtown Mile!