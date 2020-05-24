High Country Running: Team Run Flagstaff, still together while apart

Since moving to Flagstaff 10 years ago, I’ve always had one constant -- somewhere to go every Tuesday night. I can barely remember a week in which I wasn’t at the track with Team Run Flagstaff.
When the pandemic hit in mid-March and TRF suspended practices, I joked that I kept forgetting to take the garbage to the curb. It was something I did habitually when I got home from practices on Tuesdays. As these seemingly insignificant routines are suddenly taken away, we sometimes get disoriented in bizarre ways.
At TRF, we kicked off 2020 with the intention to celebrate our 10-year anniversary. We envisioned big parties and exciting guest speakers. We were going to honor the community that’s nurtured our little nonprofit organization from the beginning, allowing it to grow and thrive. We were dreaming of what the next 10 years might look like: How could we improve the quality of life and wellbeing for more people in Flagstaff through opportunities in running? How could we better serve all ages and abilities as we moved into our next decade?
On the second Tuesday in March, we held our last practice at the Northern Arizona outdoor track for a while. I begged our members: no spitting, no snot rockets, no high fives and please try to resist hugs (we’re a friendly group — that one was harder than it sounds).
In the days following, we had to make the tough decision to suspend workouts. The guidance from public health and medical officials was clear -- a group of as many as 100 runners, huffing and puffing through speed intervals together, wasn’t safe.
But we know runners aren’t in it solely for the weekly workouts. The organized practices are a means for what we also seek through our athletic endeavors — connection, camaraderie and community. What’s been most important for our organization through this time is to keep as many of those aspects intact as possible, to find ways to support and inspire each other while we’re apart.
We still reserve 6 p.m. on Tuesdays for the team. In a Zoom meeting, our head coach, Mike Smith (we generously share him with the Northern Arizona University cross country and track and field programs), leads discussions on topics like training principles, injuries, motivation and recovery. Assistant coach Leah Rosenfeld teaches core sessions and creates trivia games. Ben Rosario and Stephanie Bruce from NAZ Elite pop in with wisdom and wit too.
We still send out weekly workouts (based on time and not distance so that they can be completed anywhere), and we swap the same commiseration and encouragement with each other that we’ve always shared at the track.
What this challenging time has made clear is that TRF is more than just a Tuesday-night group, and that we’ll find creative ways to evolve long after the pandemic is over. We’re a team, a running family and a reliable source of community and service, even when the world is turned upside down. And after 10 years, that’s something to celebrate.
Erin Strout is executive director of Team Run Flagstaff and senior writer at Women’s Running. If you’d like to support this nonprofit, she encourages you to join (or renew your membership) at www.teamrunflagstaff.org.
Send your running stories and news to High Country Running’s coordinating editor, Julie Hammonds, at runner@juliehammonds.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!