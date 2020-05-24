High Country Running: Team Run Flagstaff, still together while apart

But we know runners aren’t in it solely for the weekly workouts. The organized practices are a means for what we also seek through our athletic endeavors — connection, camaraderie and community. What’s been most important for our organization through this time is to keep as many of those aspects intact as possible, to find ways to support and inspire each other while we’re apart.

We still reserve 6 p.m. on Tuesdays for the team. In a Zoom meeting, our head coach, Mike Smith (we generously share him with the Northern Arizona University cross country and track and field programs), leads discussions on topics like training principles, injuries, motivation and recovery. Assistant coach Leah Rosenfeld teaches core sessions and creates trivia games. Ben Rosario and Stephanie Bruce from NAZ Elite pop in with wisdom and wit too.

We still send out weekly workouts (based on time and not distance so that they can be completed anywhere), and we swap the same commiseration and encouragement with each other that we’ve always shared at the track.

What this challenging time has made clear is that TRF is more than just a Tuesday-night group, and that we’ll find creative ways to evolve long after the pandemic is over. We’re a team, a running family and a reliable source of community and service, even when the world is turned upside down. And after 10 years, that’s something to celebrate.

Erin Strout is executive director of Team Run Flagstaff and senior writer at Women's Running.

