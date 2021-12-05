High Country Running: Team Run Flagstaff finds a new home

We all have our favorite day of the week. For the past 11 years? Mine’s been Tuesday. In a world where nothing seems reliable, steady or stable, the one thing I’m willing to bank on is that at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, I’ll be at the track, surrounded by friends at Team Run Flagstaff.

That all changed, of course, in 2020, when the pandemic hit and turned all the reliable things in life upside down. But, still, we persevered. At 6 p.m. on Tuesdays we met anyway -- on Zoom for coach’s talks or virtual strength training sessions. Somehow, TRF remained the weekly tent pole until we got back on that track in 2021.

But those months also made us think about the sustainability of our little nonprofit organization, which has always relied so heavily on the time and dedication of volunteers and, eventually, a small paid staff.

How could TRF outlast all of us, when life inevitably sends us in different directions? What would happen if we faced another worldwide crisis? While we are a healthy and viable group, it was still time to consider how to remain that way.

We’re fortunate in this little running town to have a thriving running shop, Run Flagstaff, that not only provides expertise in gear and shoes, but in community building and service. It seemed like a natural evolution to house our running club under the namesake running store, where a staff of enthusiasts will take what we’ve built together into the next decade and beyond.

So, beginning in 2022, we’ll hand over the ownership and operation of TRF to the capable hands of Run Flagstaff, where Vince Sherry and the staff, who serve the running community every day, have welcomed the opportunity to bring it under the fold.

From a membership perspective, the experience will feel familiar. Our TRF coaches remain the same, including our TRF founder, president and head coach, Mike Smith (also known around here as four-time NCAA coach of the year!); we’ll still meet for track workouts at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, we’ll still race the Downtown Mile and the Sunnyside Up 5K.

And we are certain that Run Flagstaff will also bring renewed energy and fresh ideas for the programs TRF has offered over the past decade, while honoring the mission and traditions we’ve created (stay tuned for information from Run Flagstaff on membership and January practices).

As we move TRF into its next chapter, we thank all who have helped create this one-of-a-kind group -- a special organization that is primed to continue offering a supportive, fun and healthy space for all ages and abilities to join together in running.

Tuesday? It’ll always be my favorite day of the week. I’ll see you at the track.

Erin Strout is a senior writer at Women’s Running and the outgoing executive director of Team Run Flagstaff. Julie Hammonds is the coordinating editor of High Country Running. Send your running stories, news and musings to runner@juliehammonds.com.

