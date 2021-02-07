High Country Running: Tasting pennies for a good cause

This year, the race is going virtual, so the party won't just be here in Flagstaff -- it can be bigger than ever. The new format means new challenges. I hope you'll join the fun and support Camp Colton Feb. 20–28. You can choose the Lumberyard Brewing Company Ultimate Challenge to climb and descend 2,100 feet as fast as you can, or test your mettle over the full nine days and see how much elevation gain you can rack up in the Bob Gore Discovery Climb.

To register The GORE-TEX Kahtoola Uphill takes place February 20–28, 2021. To registration, visit www.runsignup.com and search for “Kahtoola.”

Anyone who knows me knows I love to go uphill, the steeper the better! This year I have so many options for grabbing that vertical on foot or skis out on our local trails. I'm looking forward to starting the year off right with the Lumberyard, challenging myself to climb steep, share the "fun" and taste a few pennies along the way.

Christina Bauer is a local trail runner and outdoor enthusiast. She has a passion for exploring the world, but her heart is firmly rooted in this region where her devotion to both mountains and deserts can live in harmony. Julie Hammonds (runner@juliehammonds.com) is the coordinator of this community running column.

