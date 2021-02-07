High Country Running: Tasting pennies for a good cause

It's February, and for me that means it's time to gear up for the GORE-TEX Kahtoola Uphill. There is something magical about sitting around a campfire and sharing the magic of the natural world. Camp Colton provides outdoor environmental education to youth in our community, and all proceeds from the GORE-TEX Kahtoola Uphill help fund these efforts every year.
I believe this next generation will be the change the world needs, and so do Kahtoola and Friends of Camp Colton. The power of the outdoors is beyond measure. I have seen firsthand the positive impacts that grow from getting outside. For kids this is only magnified. In a complex and often chaotic world, connection with the outdoors teaches important skills, provides an outlet, and builds confidence and self-esteem to tackle life's challenges.
I discovered the Kahtoola Uphill my first winter in Flagstaff in 2010 and have participated every year since. I’ve had the privilege of sharing this exceptional event with friends and neighbors and trail-run campers from around the world at the Rob Krar Ultra Camp. Perhaps my most cherished memories are from the early years, when I promoted participation by sponsoring a Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy team of middle and high school students. From bright sunshine to raging snow and everything in between, the race has seen it all, and it’s always a blast.
The parade up the steep slopes is a breathtaking sight to see. It is truly a community party full of laughter and celebration, one that gathers folks passionate about the challenge of the course and, more importantly, passionate about supporting lifelong memories and science education for youth from Flagstaff and throughout northern Arizona.
This year, the race is going virtual, so the party won't just be here in Flagstaff -- it can be bigger than ever. The new format means new challenges. I hope you'll join the fun and support Camp Colton Feb. 20–28. You can choose the Lumberyard Brewing Company Ultimate Challenge to climb and descend 2,100 feet as fast as you can, or test your mettle over the full nine days and see how much elevation gain you can rack up in the Bob Gore Discovery Climb.
Anyone who knows me knows I love to go uphill, the steeper the better! This year I have so many options for grabbing that vertical on foot or skis out on our local trails. I'm looking forward to starting the year off right with the Lumberyard, challenging myself to climb steep, share the "fun" and taste a few pennies along the way.
Christina Bauer is a local trail runner and outdoor enthusiast. She has a passion for exploring the world, but her heart is firmly rooted in this region where her devotion to both mountains and deserts can live in harmony.
