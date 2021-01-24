High Country Running: Take a walk in the woods

As we laughed about our mutual fondness for Bryson’s book chronicling his misadventures on the AT, light bulbs went off in our heads. Thus we created the “Take a Walk in the Woods Virtual Challenge,” a free and fun way to virtually hike/run/bike/swim 800 miles of the Appalachian Trail (the distance Bryson hiked in his book).

Our route begins at Springer Mountain, the southern terminus of the Appalachian Trail, and heads north to near Front Royal, Virginia. You can follow your progress on Google Maps, and in many locations you can drag the yellow human icon to your location for a 360-degree view of your virtual overnight campsite.

For every 40 miles you complete, we will reward you with a digital badge that unlocks a classic Bryson quote from the book. You can even download an artsy digital bib, and at the end of your journey print out a completion certificate. Those who enjoy social media can join our Facebook group and share pictures from their personal activity and/or screen captures from their virtual hike!

In true Brysonian fashion, Karen told me, "I have never been very good at maintaining an exercise routine, but this is so enjoyable and diverting, I may just get into shape in spite of myself.” We hope you will join us on our virtual adventure and revisit the book or read it for the first time.

Neil Weintraub thanks Karen Brockman, who is now an emergency veterinarian near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Neil recently retired from his 30-plus-year job as an archaeologist for the Kaibab National Forest and continues to organize activities for Northern Arizona Trail Runners Association (NATRA LLC). Julie Hammonds (runner@juliehammonds.com) is the coordinating editor of High Country Running.

