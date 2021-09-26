High Country Running: Sunnyside Up 5K brings us together

Where were you on April 19, 2015?

I know where I was -- volunteering at the first Sunnyside Up 5K. It was a crisp morning. People showed up wearing gloves and jackets. I arrived early to help set up and spent a few minutes wondering what I should be doing. Then someone pointed me in a direction, and I was set for the rest of the morning.

Maybe I met you there? It was a popular event. I stood at the table, greeting runners and checking names off the list. After a while, the parking lot emptied out. Most people were either at the track warming up, or lining the course, ready to watch. Once the sign-in table was empty, I strolled over to the course to cheer on the runners.

After the race, organizers gave away cool gear donated by sponsors. Back at my station at the table, I heard cheering and clapping from the grandstands as winners were announced. The event was a success, judging by the smiles I saw as people walked to their cars.

