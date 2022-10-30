HIGH COUNTRY RUNNING: Stephanie Bruce says goodbye

A little more than a year ago, Stephanie Bruce, one of the best distance runners in the United States, went to the doctor. She had been struggling with some vertigo-like symptoms and wanted to find out what was wrong.

She had lost her mother to breast cancer in June and thought perhaps these dizzy spells were caused by grief. Or maybe they were related to her diet. Steph has celiac disease. Or maybe it was something else entirely.

She had no idea. A couple of hours after she arrived, however, she walked out of the office with more questions than answers.

The doctor, just to rule out anything heart-related, did an electrocardiogram. And she saw something. It was enough to order an echocardiogram for the following week. During the procedure, the sonographer asked Steph if her dad ever had an echo. She didn’t know. Her dad passed away when she was 18.

Steph knew something was wrong. The very next day, she went to see the cardiologist and found out that she had a congenital heart condition called “bicuspid aortic valve disease.”

A normal heart has three flaps of tissue, or cusps, on the aortic valve that open and close with each heartbeat to ensure that blood flows in the right direction. Steph’s heart only had two cusps.

She sat in her car after the meeting, frozen, not knowing what to do or who to talk to. Not knowing whether she should run the next day, or if she would ever run again.

Two months later, after consulting with one of the country’s top heart specialists, Steph was given full clearance not only to run, but to continue running at a high level.

But it wasn’t that simple. Her diagnosis forced her to evaluate her life in a way she never had to before. She thought about her husband, her two boys, about having more children. She thought about the meaning of life. She even thought about death.

It was a lot.

She eventually came to the decision that 2022 would be her final year as a professional runner. But she would go out on her terms, in her way, training and competing as hard as she ever had and sharing every bit of the journey with her fans.

Now, with one week to go until the New York City Marathon — her last marathon as a pro runner — Steph is in the best shape of her career. She has won four races this year, including a national title and an international title. Her training over the past 12 weeks has been world class.

She is as ready as she’s ever been to have a special day. So yes, Steph will say goodbye to the marathon next Sunday, but I have a feeling it is going to be one hell of a farewell.

Go get it, Steph, and thanks for bringing us all along for the ride.