High Country Running: Step Into Running a unique training resource in Flagstaff

Six years ago, when I was living in Tucson, I decided that I needed a running coach to help devise a training plan for a marathon. Because this would be my first marathon in 27 years, I wanted the counsel of an expert.

As I was getting to know my coach, I asked her what she thought of the Run Walk Method popularized by former Olympic distance runner Jeff Galloway -- and if it was something worth considering for my training.

Her response was sharp.

“I’m not coaching you to walk,” she said pointedly, adding that I could look for another coach if that was what I wanted to do.

I didn’t take walk breaks in training or in the race, and everything worked out fine. But only four years later, I was living in Atlanta and working at Galloway’s running store, Phidippides, where Run Walk enthusiasts weren’t hard to find. This time, my runner’s pride won out: Atlanta’s notorious hills had whipped me into the best shape of my life, and it wasn’t from walking them.

After I moved to Flagstaff in late 2020, walking took one last run at me. And through a combination of injury, COVID, aging and altitude, I realized that it would be wise to incorporate walking into my training.

The benefits of brisk walking -- either when mixed with running or by itself -- simply could no longer be ignored. The chance of injury decreases with the reduction in impact, of course. But walk breaks also reduce the physical and mental fatigue of a run. They help speed recovery, and they may even improve overall pace.

“Walking gives your body an opportunity to reset,” said Stephanie Edgerton, who formerly coached the local group Step Into Running, which used a program similar to Galloway’s to recruit newbies along with those returning to running after an extended time away from the sport.

Step Into Running began by meeting one evening a week at Buffalo Park, then it added a second evening by joining up with Team Run Flagstaff for that group’s workout. One eight-week session began in the spring and another in the fall, always with a concluding event (such as the Fourth of July Downtown Mile) to keep participants focused on a goal.

The group of about two dozen was subdivided into three smaller groups for workouts of 20 to 30 minutes each. One group might do 10 sets of one minute of running followed by one minute of walking. Another might do an interval of 1.5/1.5, and the third might do 2.5/1. Volunteers worked the watches to keep everyone tracking.

“The idea behind Step Into Running was to bring people into the fold,” Edgerton said. “Even if you didn’t continue to run after the program, you learned more about your body and you met new people. We used to say, ‘Just put your shoes on, and you’ll be surprised by what you do.’”

Although Step Into Running hasn’t met in three years, there’s a decent chance it will be revived now that the Run Flagstaff store has taken over management of Team Run Flagstaff. The original Step Into Running was the brainchild of the store’s owner, Vince Sherry.

“I think it absolutely should be started again,” said Edgerton, who now lives in Phoenix. “It’s such a special program.”