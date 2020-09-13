High Country Running: Solving problems on the run

However, as my legs carry me along our beautiful forest trails, my dreamy state, when it happens, often drifts into some current, practical question. While serving on the Flagstaff City Council, I was faced with many decisions that were neither yes nor no, but required a balance that wasn’t immediately apparent.

During a run, I might come up with that “dream” solution. To make sure I didn’t lose it when the run ended, I began carrying a handheld mini tape recorder.

On one early morning run in the forests of Observatory Mesa around 1989, the recorder served a different purpose. My neighbor’s cocker spaniel, Dinah, was trotting about 50 yards in front of me. What I recorded was not a dreamy thought but a blow-by-blow description of nature’s endless story of the predator and the intended prey.

Off to my right was a big coyote, completely focused on stalking happy little Dinah as she loped obliviously ahead of me. Into my recorder I breathlessly described the coyote getting closer and closer to Dinah. Ten yards from the victim, the coyote took two giant leaps — at which point I let out a yell. The startled coyote turned in midair and disappeared in the woods.

Yes, I have it on tape, so I know it wasn’t a dream.

Since arriving in Flagstaff in 1969, Nat White has logged more than 30,000 miles, running these environs for the love of it and the great outdoors. Do you have a column, tip or idea for High Country Running? Send it to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds at runner@juliehammonds.com.

