High Country Running: So close, and yet…

It seemed easy, back in January 2021. Neil Weintraub, head of the Northern Arizona Trail Runners Association, posted the challenge on Facebook: Run, hike, bike or swim 800 miles of the Appalachian Trail (virtually). We would be following the footsteps of writer Bill Bryson via his hilarious hiking book "A Walk in the Woods."

I did the math. To finish 800 miles in 12 months would mean running about 67 miles a month, on average. Surely I could do that.

January, 63 miles. February, 62. A little short, but I could make that up. So far, so good.

March, 71. Yay! But in April, life stress and injury dragged me down to 19 miles.

I told myself, I’ll get back on track in May. Now I would need to average 73 miles a month. Letting myself include the mileage for any walk-run completed during recovery lifted May’s mileage to 61, just 12 miles below target.

I spend most of June traveling and still ran 70 miles. In July, the same, at 72 miles. Infused by summer weather and soft Flagstaff trails, August netted 81. I felt great.

Possibly too great? An ill-judged “no fear” attack mode on the downhill at Gaspin’ in the Aspen led to an injured hamstring tendon and just 31 miles done in September.

The math now looked grim. The necessary monthly average jumped from 75 to 90. Thanks to timely PT, I was back at it in October, with 60 miles. Good but not on target. November’s wintry weather dragged me down to 58.

I started December with a deficit of 152 miles. Even my optimistic self had to admit there was no way. So close, and yet so far.

I had sincerely wanted to reach the goal. This was a fun challenge. The Bryson quotes that rewarded us every 40 miles made me laugh. I cheered when friends finished 800 miles, even as it became less likely my name would make the list.

And so, it came to pass. With a final run of 5.5 miles on Dec. 30, I finished running 715 miles in 2021.

What do you do with a running goal not achieved? I have a choice now. I can chide myself for not doing what I set out to do. A confrontation with failure might drive me to new heights in 2022. But I don’t find the word “failure” inspiring. Do you?

Or I can say, “Look at everything I accomplished in 2021. It was a tough year, but I still ran new trails and old favorites about three times a week and made some happy memories.”

The stories we tell ourselves matter, and the words we use are up to us.

I didn’t complete the Take a Walk in the Woods challenge, and I feel fine. I’ll give the final say to psychologist B.F. Skinner, who said, “A failure is not always a mistake, it may simply be the best one can do under the circumstances. The real mistake is to stop trying.”

