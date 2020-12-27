High Country Running: Shifting landscapes

The picture-perfect Peaks could be seen at every turn.

Those temporary roads that had been cut into the earth to allow trucks to haul the newly harvested trees were plowed under, and as the seasons continue to change, they blend more and more into the natural landscape.

We know that change is inevitable. Changes to the things we hold in high value and love can throw us off course and fill us with fear. This year has provided us with many reasons to fear, and in many cases, this fear has led to anger and even hate. We’ve felt our health, climate and political landscapes shift under our feet with every new calendar day in 2020.

It’s been one scary year, but I will take a lesson from my trail running. I will try to move forward into 2021 with the hope that all these shifting landscapes will somehow clear our own “forest floors” and allow new light and insight to shine through, bringing forth new solutions to old problems.

I’d like to think that, like wildflowers, the best part of our humanity — human kindness — will spring up to propel us forward through change to a more beautiful future.

Staci Whitman is a fourth-generation native to the Flagstaff community and a physical therapist at Flagstaff Medical Center who has been an avid runner for about 20 years. She enjoys both road and trail running and is a regular participant in the Flagstaff Summer Series. What are your running dreams for 2021? Send your story to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds at runner@juliehammonds.com.

