High Country Running: Saturday morning recovery on the Hangover Trail

One of the great perks of living and running in Flagstaff is our proximity to Sedona. Tourists come from all over the world to experience the red rock formations of Sedona’s magical landscape. And every winter for the past two decades, our Northern Arizona Trail Runners Association has taken advantage of our geography by heading south for our Saturday morning adventures.

Will a description of one of our favorites, the Hangover Trail, entice you into joining us on any given Saturday this winter?

Access to this popular trail is on the east side of the Munds Wagon trailhead off Schnebly Hill Road. The run starts out gently, with a brief taste of slickrock running and a couple crossings of Schnebly Hill Road before the descent into Damfino Canyon. However, this quickly turns into one of NATRA’s most challenging runs as we continue on about an 8-mile round trip.

The fun really begins when we hit the junction of the Munds Wagon Trail and the Hangover Loop. This is our first break, where everyone regroups. We then run clockwise (left) and do most of the climbing and scrambling over the next 2 miles.

After about a mile, we take another break on a scenic ledge along the base of Mitten Ridge. Once we’ve caught our breath, we follow the narrow, gnarly slickrock trail, with precipitous drops on our left-hand side. This is our prelude to the next death-defying climb, where our trail shoes and hands can barely cling to the gritty sandstone slickrock.

Once we make it through the next treacherous and often icy section of trail that barely clings to the edge of the cliffs, we are rewarded by reaching the halfway point’s smooth, flat sandstone tongue between Mitten Ridge’s thumb and forefinger. From this divide, we can look down into Sedona and Oak Creek Canyon or onto the trippy “cow pies” where we’re headed next.

Mesmerized by the views, we almost always take a stumble and make a few wrong turns on this section of the run. But with the Cow Pies behind us, we become aware of the voices and revving engines of the nonstop jeep tours on Schnebly Hill Road.

These are soon forgotten as we take our next break, at a favorite plunge pool that is somehow hidden from the road noise. Perhaps that’s because the sounds of our screams when we jump into the ice-cold pools drowns out the murmurs of the jeep tours.

As the canyon opens up toward the end of our run, the winter sun warms us on the short return to the parking lot.

After just about every Sedona run, we treat ourselves to our favorite post-run lunch spot at Indian Gardens in Oak Creek. Perhaps we are biased because the restaurant owner, Caleb Schiff, is one of our most devout Soulstice Mountain Trail runners. The restaurant’s mouth-watering and health-minded menu and its peaceful outdoor grotto seating perfectly cap off just another typical NATRA Saturday morning in Sedona.

To all you high country runners, I hope this description of the Hangover Trail has been enough to tease you into joining us one weekend this winter for a Sedona run. Every trail we run has its own charm. To find out what’s next on our list, visit www.natra.org and click “Next Run.”

Neil Weintraub is the co-founder of the Northern Arizona Trail Runners Association. Julie Hammonds is the coordinating editor of High Country Running. Send your running stories, news and musings to runner@juliehammonds.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0