High Country Running: Running with a purpose: Part II

Several years ago, I wrote a column called “Running with a Purpose,” which was about why at age 30 I began running. It wasn’t to win races, but to release stress from work and to help me raise three practically perfect daughters.
Being retired now with three grown daughters, I continue to run but for different reasons — mainly to keep up with the grandkids. However, a recent run took on an entirely different purpose. After watching the morning headlines and spending another weekend without grandkids, I took off through the neighborhood to reach a favorite forest trail.
As I ran through the neighborhood, I found myself yelling (inside my head only) at cars to slow down and at neighbors to keep their dogs away from me, and “Don’t you know how far six feet is?”
When I hit the forest trail, I began to breathe easier. My running became more relaxed, and I felt my mind slowing to pre-pandemic speeds. I noticed the clean smells, green colors, the squirrels, and the quiet along with the aches of running at 65 years old.
The longer I ran, the more I noticed all the beauty the forest has to offer. Eventually, the trail took me from the forest back to the reality of the neighborhood, yet now I enjoyed saying and hearing “Good morning” from my neighbors and seeing the wagging tails of their dogs.
I couldn’t help but smile, watching kids bike past me with not a care in the world. I even got a couple of “How’s it going, Wine?” greetings.
Suddenly, the world felt more normal and manageable. This was not the first time I’ve come back from a run refreshed, looking at my world differently. Just one year ago, my youngest daughter and I took a morning run on the day of her wedding.
Even though it was my third daughter’s wedding and one would think I would have been somewhat relaxed, I also knew part of my job as a dad was done, so I was nervous. The run was not long or fast, but it was exactly what I needed. We laughed at how 30 years ago I might have been able to outrun her and therefore would have been safe from any bears, but now I would be bear food.
My most recent run did not make the pandemic or critical social issues go away, but it did remind me there are reasons to be optimistic and more patient with family, friends and neighbors.
Those of us lucky enough to call Flagstaff home understand our wonderful surroundings, and today, they even more of a luxury that we can never take for granted but must savor.
Another Flagstaff bonus is that your running level doesn’t matter. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been passed in a blur by local pros or NAU cross county teams.
Never has there been any judgment, only encouraging smiles, nods and words. So get out and run, jog, walk or bike, practice forest and health safety and remind yourself it will all be OK if you run and live with a purpose.
Jim Wine has lived in Flagstaff for 40 years and is now mostly retired, doing volunteer work for United Way of Northern Arizona. He started running 30 years ago, when his Flagstaff Police Department friends convinced him to join them on their runs.
Do you have a column, tip or idea for High Country Running? Send it to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds at runner@juliehammonds.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!