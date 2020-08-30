High Country Running: Running with a purpose: Part II

Suddenly, the world felt more normal and manageable. This was not the first time I’ve come back from a run refreshed, looking at my world differently. Just one year ago, my youngest daughter and I took a morning run on the day of her wedding.

Even though it was my third daughter’s wedding and one would think I would have been somewhat relaxed, I also knew part of my job as a dad was done, so I was nervous. The run was not long or fast, but it was exactly what I needed. We laughed at how 30 years ago I might have been able to outrun her and therefore would have been safe from any bears, but now I would be bear food.

My most recent run did not make the pandemic or critical social issues go away, but it did remind me there are reasons to be optimistic and more patient with family, friends and neighbors.

Those of us lucky enough to call Flagstaff home understand our wonderful surroundings, and today, they even more of a luxury that we can never take for granted but must savor.

Another Flagstaff bonus is that your running level doesn’t matter. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been passed in a blur by local pros or NAU cross county teams.

Never has there been any judgment, only encouraging smiles, nods and words. So get out and run, jog, walk or bike, practice forest and health safety and remind yourself it will all be OK if you run and live with a purpose.

Jim Wine has lived in Flagstaff for 40 years and is now mostly retired, doing volunteer work for United Way of Northern Arizona. He started running 30 years ago, when his Flagstaff Police Department friends convinced him to join them on their runs. Do you have a column, tip or idea for High Country Running? Send it to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds at runner@juliehammonds.com.

