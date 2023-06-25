People are shocked when I tell them this is my first year in the Flagstaff Running Series.

I’m shocked, too.

After all, the series has been going strong since 2005 under the volunteer leadership of organizer Neil Weintraub. I’ve been a Flagstaff runner for more than 10 years. And I’ve coordinated this column since 2019. If anyone is a likely candidate for participating in a racing series that raises money for worthy nonprofits, it’s me.

So what took me so long?

That’s the question I asked myself last Saturday as I warmed up before the 10K in the Northland Hospice Run for Life, the first race in the 2023 five-race series. It was the 25th Run for Life: what a proud tradition, and what an amazing thing to be part of.

At the starting line, the high country running community surrounded me. Some runners wore memorial bibs with the name of a loved one they were running for. Little kids stood beside their parents, eager to experience the thrill when a crowd of runners gets the signal to GO.

What took me so long? I thought as I ran in a crowd, down Aspen and up Birch.

The easy answer is that for all those years, I had to take out-of-town vacations in the summer. I didn’t want to fit them around a packed racing schedule. Now that I’m no longer tied to the academic year, I can plan vacations around racing without short-changing either.

What took me so long? I wondered as I ran up Thorpe Road and into the suburban maze west of Route 180. The idea of doing five or six races in a summer, plus the Soulstice Mountain Trail Run, was daunting. Racing makes me nervous, and there’s a temptation to push too hard.

Relax and breathe, I told myself as I started to recall the 2015 Tucson Half Marathon. I set my 10K PR there. I also developed a stress fracture in a foot bone. Because of Tucson, I don’t necessarily associate racing with staying healthy.

Around me as we ran along the FUTS trail and around the “Kutch Loop,” runners pushed their limits and volunteers shouted encouragement. On a sunny June day in Flagstaff, any negative thoughts in my mind were easily brushed away by the beautiful surroundings and the camaraderie of shared effort.

Making the left onto Aspen, I was running with two other women whose footsteps were drumbeats, driving me along the course. We crossed the finish line and were welcomed by family and friends.

What took me so long to join the Flagstaff Running Series? It generates funds for stellar local nonprofits and gives us goals to train for and a community with whom to achieve them.

Starting July 29 with the Hopi Footprints 10K and 2 Mile Fun Run and Kid’s Dash, series runners face the challenge of racing on three Saturdays in a row. I’m looking forward to seeing how we do.

Better late than never, right?