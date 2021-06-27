High Country Running: Running the FUTS less traveled

One of my favorite routes follows the path along Pine Knoll Drive. From there, I run a virtually unbroken route south along Lone Tree Road, climbing up to Coconino Community College and continuing through the Pine Canyon tunnel onto John Wesley Powell Boulevard and then out to Lake Mary Road, a 2.6-mile stretch. I do need to pay attention to a handful of low-use housing access roads, but for the most part, I rarely have to stop for traffic.

If you are an early riser, you might catch me getting my kicks on Route 66. From our house on the south side, I run north through campus to Route 66, following the sidewalks along San Francisco Street. I then make a right onto Route 66, following the FUTS path along the railroad tracks, a 1.2-mile unbroken route all the way to Enterprise. Early in the morning I rarely encounter traffic at the Enterprise intersection. From there, thanks to the FUTS underpass at Fourth Street, it is another 2.2 miles of unbroken path all the way to Steves Boulevard.

Of course, Buffalo Park is where most Flagstaff runners will seek refuge from running the paved sections of the FUTS. Since many of us will be socially bumping into each other in the park, I created a free and fun challenge. Show your love of Buffalo Park and register today at runsignup.com by searching for the Buffalo Park Challenge. And remember, until the forest reopens, please abide by the closure orders.

Neil Weintraub co-founded NATRA LLC in October 2001. NATRA welcomes runners of all abilities, and all group runs are free. Visit natra.org for details. Where are you running these days? Send your news and stories to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds (runner@juliehammonds.com).

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0