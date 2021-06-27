High Country Running: Running the FUTS less traveled

As extreme fire danger has led to the closure of the Coconino National Forest surrounding Flagstaff, these past few days I have been answering countless emails and phone calls, and watching runners’ high anxieties swell on social media. The closure simply means, do not enter the national forest for any reason; there are hefty fines for doing so.
For those who are new to Flagstaff in the past 15 years, rest assured, we runners all survived just fine the last time the forest completely shut down, in 2006. More recently, in 2018, a smaller closure lasted several months in areas considered high risk, like the San Francisco Peaks.
Throughout both closures, we kept our Northern Arizona Trail Runners Association’s Saturday group runs fresh and lively thanks to the myriad of urban trails in Flagstaff, and of course we used Flagstaff’s premier open space, Buffalo Park.
Where do we run? During the pandemic, the sidewalks (and roads) of Northern Arizona University were virtually empty almost any time of day, so campus has become a wonderful running escape for me. I call it the “NAU perimeter loop,” which is bounded by San Francisco Street to the east, Pine Knoll Drive to the south, East McConnell Drive and South Knoles Drive on the west, with Dupont Avenue on the north, a relatively flat 3.4 miles.
During past closures, I discovered a new appreciation for paved sections of the Flagstaff Urban Trail System. The more I ran this past winter, the more I appreciated the masterminds behind the interconnected, paved paths of the FUTS.
One of my favorite routes follows the path along Pine Knoll Drive. From there, I run a virtually unbroken route south along Lone Tree Road, climbing up to Coconino Community College and continuing through the Pine Canyon tunnel onto John Wesley Powell Boulevard and then out to Lake Mary Road, a 2.6-mile stretch. I do need to pay attention to a handful of low-use housing access roads, but for the most part, I rarely have to stop for traffic.
If you are an early riser, you might catch me getting my kicks on Route 66. From our house on the south side, I run north through campus to Route 66, following the sidewalks along San Francisco Street. I then make a right onto Route 66, following the FUTS path along the railroad tracks, a 1.2-mile unbroken route all the way to Enterprise. Early in the morning I rarely encounter traffic at the Enterprise intersection. From there, thanks to the FUTS underpass at Fourth Street, it is another 2.2 miles of unbroken path all the way to Steves Boulevard.
Of course, Buffalo Park is where most Flagstaff runners will seek refuge from running the paved sections of the FUTS. Since many of us will be socially bumping into each other in the park, I created a free and fun challenge. Show your love of Buffalo Park and register today at runsignup.com by searching for the Buffalo Park Challenge. And remember, until the forest reopens, please abide by the closure orders.
Neil Weintraub co-founded NATRA LLC in October 2001. NATRA welcomes runners of all abilities, and all group runs are free. Visit natra.org for details.
Where are you running these days? Send your news and stories to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds (runner@juliehammonds.com).