High Country Running: Running the forest roads less traveled

This past Saturday, while returning from running the seldom-used Rogers Lake County Natural Area trails, I was amazed to see the swarm of runners training on Woody Mountain Road. You would never catch me out there trying to battle vehicles that are often driving way too fast on that rough road. Recently I’ve even heard scary reports of a rogue pickup-truck driver harassing runners.

For those concerned about how the novel coronavirus might be dispersed when you’re running on narrow trails with friends, what follows is a list of my favorite wide, less-traveled forest roads a short drive west on I-40 from Flagstaff. Bonus: all have posted mile markers.

Exit 185: Take the short drive west to Bellemont. Make a left (west) at the truck stop and follow historic Route 66 0.8 miles to Forest Road 171. Park along the road’s edge near this junction and run north into the Coconino National Forest. Going for a long run? Bring a headlamp and you can even explore the lava tubes many miles to the north.

Exit 178: Another 10 minutes west on I-40 is the Parks exit. Make a left at the off-ramp and head south on Forest Road 141, aka the Garland Prairie Road. Find the nearest pullout along the paved road and run south toward Garland Prairie and its breathtaking, sweeping vistas of the San Francisco Peaks.