High Country Running: Running the dream with Matt Fitzgerald

One of the first things I did after I moved to Flagstaff and got interested in the local running scene was start following our elite runners on social media.
On their feeds, I discovered inspiration and inside tips such as which local roads to try, how to train intensely without taking myself too seriously and where to find a truly tasty burrito.
I never thought I could be an elite runner myself. There were early days when I questioned whether I could even be a high country runner at all. Having moved up from the Valley of the Sun, I often felt like I was running on the moon. The rocks certainly looked familiar from NASA films. And where was the oxygen?
Fortunately for anyone who enjoys a great running story, the idea of becoming “fake pro runner” (as he calls it) did cross the mind of journalist Matt Fitzgerald. In his mid-40s, he decided that while he couldn’t win a major marathon, he might be able to train for one alongside those with an actual shot: the Northern Arizona Elite team based right here in Flagstaff.
Fitzgerald spent 13 weeks in the summer of 2017 living with Matt Llano, being coached by Ben Rosario and receiving treatments at HYPO2. Oh, and running with the likes of Scott Fauble and Aaron Braun, Ben and Stephanie Bruce, Sarah Crouch and Kellyn Taylor. The result is “Running the Dream: One Summer Living, Training, and Racing With a Team of World-Class Runners Half my Age.” I just finished listening to the audiobook.
If you’ve ever set an impossible running goal and trained hard to achieve it, or if you’ve ever been curious about the life of an elite runner, this funny, inspiring book is for you. Frankly, though, I think it can best be appreciated by runners who know where Lake Mary Road is. This book wasn’t written for us, but it belongs to Flagstaff in a way few other running books can.
In addition to being set here among people we know, the book tells a universal story about going after a big dream that may not be within your grasp. Fitzgerald was preparing for the Chicago Marathon, hoping to beat a personal best (2:41) he’d set nine years earlier. He had tried and failed to break through numerous times and been injured just as often.
Upping the stakes, Fitzgerald kept a blog that summer, inviting people to follow his journey as it happened. It takes courage to chase your dream when the world is watching and there’s every reasonable chance you might fail.
While I’ll never be an elite or even a “fake pro” runner, what a joy it was to read about Fitzgerald’s experience. I finished the book with a renewed feeling of gratitude. Not everyone gets to run in Flagstaff; fewer still get to live here. His stories reminded me of the many things that make this place special. You could say that for high country runners, every day is a day we’re running the dream.
Julie Hammonds is the coordinating editor of High Country Running. She welcomes your columns, tips and story ideas via email at runner@juliehammonds.com.
