High Country Running: Running the dream with Matt Fitzgerald

If you’ve ever set an impossible running goal and trained hard to achieve it, or if you’ve ever been curious about the life of an elite runner, this funny, inspiring book is for you. Frankly, though, I think it can best be appreciated by runners who know where Lake Mary Road is. This book wasn’t written for us, but it belongs to Flagstaff in a way few other running books can.

In addition to being set here among people we know, the book tells a universal story about going after a big dream that may not be within your grasp. Fitzgerald was preparing for the Chicago Marathon, hoping to beat a personal best (2:41) he’d set nine years earlier. He had tried and failed to break through numerous times and been injured just as often.

Upping the stakes, Fitzgerald kept a blog that summer, inviting people to follow his journey as it happened. It takes courage to chase your dream when the world is watching and there’s every reasonable chance you might fail.

While I’ll never be an elite or even a “fake pro” runner, what a joy it was to read about Fitzgerald’s experience. I finished the book with a renewed feeling of gratitude. Not everyone gets to run in Flagstaff; fewer still get to live here. His stories reminded me of the many things that make this place special. You could say that for high country runners, every day is a day we’re running the dream.

