High Country Running: Running is medicine

Group members report their miles and share photos, videos, route maps and inspiring links. Taylor chimes in, asking people to share accomplishments and goals, reminding them to drink water, encouraging them to keep a healthy mindset.

“When people are hard on themselves, like when they say, ‘I only did this many miles,’ I tell them, ‘You’re doing a great job, you made it out the door and it’s better than no miles for sure.’ We have success when we all run together and motivate each other.”

“Took two days off from running. This morning I laced up and did my run. It felt so good. So therapeutic. I needed this and today was the day to make it happen.” -- E.L.

Taylor is looking for more ways to help members connect and stay motivated and healthy, from Zoom check-ins to live events with instructors in yoga, stretching and Zumba.

“Seeing everyone’s running posts is motivating me to start running again!! Gonna try again tomorrow.” –T.M.

He’s proud of, and inspired by, everyone who posts. He wishes he had something to give them, like a sticker or shirt or water bottle. But he knows the real reward is the encouragement members offer him and each other to lace up their shoes and get out the door.