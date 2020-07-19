High Country Running: Running is medicine

Earlier this month, high country runner Dion Draper invited me to join a Facebook group with the inspiring name “100 Mile Challenge Blazin Miles For July!”
There I found a tenacious, upbeat bunch of folks looking to establish active lifestyles and support each other’s efforts, despite the summer heat.
“R-U-N-N-I-N-G!!! Slow as a turtle but I'm getting there and lots of feelings are coming back. Yaaas! Best part was the last mile on the trail!! Was a great morning! Put in the work y’all!! Asquali!!” -- K.T.
Group founder Sampson Taylor was fairly new to running in 2015 when he joined a Facebook group called Healthy Active Natives. He posted that he was taking on a personal challenge to run 100 miles in one month. Others said they wanted to do that, too. Taylor launched a separate group focused on that challenge. It soon grew to 3,000 members.
Eventually, his first group came to an end. This new one is smaller -- so far. Everyone is welcome. The challenge remains the same: to log 100 miles in a month. In addition to running, people walk, swim, do yoga; whatever they can do, they can count.
“Went for a hike this morning. It was a tough one but got it done. Said some morning prayers to father sun for us all. And also for the ones who are fighting this virus, give them my strength to fight this virus off. Have a good day and stay safe family and friends.” -- B.M.
Group members report their miles and share photos, videos, route maps and inspiring links. Taylor chimes in, asking people to share accomplishments and goals, reminding them to drink water, encouraging them to keep a healthy mindset.
“When people are hard on themselves, like when they say, ‘I only did this many miles,’ I tell them, ‘You’re doing a great job, you made it out the door and it’s better than no miles for sure.’ We have success when we all run together and motivate each other.”
“Took two days off from running. This morning I laced up and did my run. It felt so good. So therapeutic. I needed this and today was the day to make it happen.” -- E.L.
Taylor is looking for more ways to help members connect and stay motivated and healthy, from Zoom check-ins to live events with instructors in yoga, stretching and Zumba.
“Seeing everyone’s running posts is motivating me to start running again!! Gonna try again tomorrow.” –T.M.
He’s proud of, and inspired by, everyone who posts. He wishes he had something to give them, like a sticker or shirt or water bottle. But he knows the real reward is the encouragement members offer him and each other to lace up their shoes and get out the door.
“They have really helped me and each other,” he said. “Everyone is doing an amazing job, putting in the work.”
“Reached 100 miles today. My runs are healing, hope and prayers. Running is medicine. I'm so happy to see you all taking care of yourselves.” -- J.N.
Julie Hammonds is the coordinating editor of High Country Running. She was especially inspired this week today by C.R., who posted, “Continue to breathe and move; breath and movement are medicine.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!