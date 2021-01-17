High Country Running: Running alone, together

This pandemic year has been challenging, but our runs have been a weekly high point. Even after the chaos has passed, you’ll find us out on the trails and roads around Flagstaff running alone, together.

Kristen Waring, a forestry professor at NAU, has been running and hiking the Flagstaff area since 2006. Chrissy Mott is a full-time PhD student in forestry and a part-time triathlete and trail runner.

The coordinating editor of High Country Running is Julie Hammonds (runner@juliehammonds.com).