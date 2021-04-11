High Country Running: Runners take on the Cocodona 250 challenge

Imagine running from Black Canyon City to Crown King and then through Prescott, Jerome and Sedona and on to Flagstaff, some 250 miles of (mostly) trail through landscapes that embody Arizona’s diverse beauty.

I’m imagining saguaro cacti, red rock spires and pine forest. I’m picturing the challenge of chasing a trail that winds on and on, ever upward through the vastness of our amazing state.

To even think about tackling a 250-mile journey requires vision, experience and a certain amount of moxie.

That’s what Jamil Coury at Aravaipa Running brought to the table when he began to develop the Cocodona 250, “the most diverse point-to-point 200-plus-mile ultramarathon in America.” The name “Cocodona,” by the way, is a mashup of “Coconino” and “Sedona.”

The inaugural event is from May 3 to May 8. The Cocodona 250 will start at Rock Springs Café and end at Flagstaff’s Heritage Square. The first runners are expected to arrive in downtown Flagstaff the afternoon of May 5.