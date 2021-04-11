High Country Running: Runners take on the Cocodona 250 challenge

Imagine running from Black Canyon City to Crown King and then through Prescott, Jerome and Sedona and on to Flagstaff, some 250 miles of (mostly) trail through landscapes that embody Arizona’s diverse beauty.
I’m imagining saguaro cacti, red rock spires and pine forest. I’m picturing the challenge of chasing a trail that winds on and on, ever upward through the vastness of our amazing state.
To even think about tackling a 250-mile journey requires vision, experience and a certain amount of moxie.
That’s what Jamil Coury at Aravaipa Running brought to the table when he began to develop the Cocodona 250, “the most diverse point-to-point 200-plus-mile ultramarathon in America.” The name “Cocodona,” by the way, is a mashup of “Coconino” and “Sedona.”
The inaugural event is from May 3 to May 8. The Cocodona 250 will start at Rock Springs Café and end at Flagstaff’s Heritage Square. The first runners are expected to arrive in downtown Flagstaff the afternoon of May 5.
If you’re interested in racing or volunteering, visit cocodona.com. Volunteers are needed at aid stations, from the first one at Cottonwood Creek, 11 miles into the race, to the final one near the top of Mount Elden, around mile 247. A recent check of the volunteer page revealed that most of the available slots are overnights.
Any night owls out there? Course sweeps are also needed, to clean up each section of the course after the last runner completes it.
I wish I could run this amazing race in my adopted home state. I’ve built up a solid base in the past year, but there’s no way these 20-mile-a-week legs are going to conquer more than 250 miles at one go — at least not before the 125-hour final cutoff! So I might try the Cocodona Virtual Experience instead, where I can attempt to log 250-plus miles between May 3 and June 6.
To everyone who plans to participate — runners and volunteers and journalists and especially the visionary crew at Aravaipa — thank you.
You’ve challenged us to dream bigger and run farther. You’ve given us something to dream about and be inspired by: a race that embodies the diverse beauty of Arizona and the toughness of those who run here.
Julie Hammonds is the coordinating editor of this column. She hopes to see scores of high country runners at Turkey Butte aid station May 6.