In 2017, I left my home in Northern California and came to Flagstaff, where I spent three months living as a “fake pro runner,” having somehow convinced HOKA Northern Arizona Elite coach Ben Rosario to allow me to train with his team as a middle-age amateur and write a book about the experience.

Any runner with a true passion for the sport dreams of committing to it fully for a period of time, like the pros, and discovering their true limit, and this was my opportunity to live the dream.

I was not disappointed. By the end of that summer I felt 10 years younger, and I ran like it too -- beating a personal best marathon time I’d set nearly a decade before.

But the best part of the experience was just that: the experience. I loved running on Flagstaff’s limitless trails, loved being around young Olympic aspirants and loved all the ancillary stuff -- the healthy diet, the weekly massages, even the physical therapy sessions.

Late last year, I again left California for Flagstaff -- this time for good. My mission was to recreate the magical experience I’d enjoyed in 2017 for other runners through a venture called Dream Run Camp.

Unlike traditional adult running retreats, mine features a unique rolling-attendance format, where individual runners are free to arrive anytime between May 1 and Nov. 30 and stay for one to 12 weeks. The camp is hosted at a pine-shaded five-bedroom house just west of downtown. Amenities include a commercial-quality gym, a recovery lounge, a spa pool with underwater treadmill and access to the coach-in-residence (me!).

What’s more, I’ve partnered with NAZ Elite, who have generously agreed to give Dream Runners (as I call them) in-person touchpoints just like I had. Two or three times each week, our group will meet up with Rosario’s group for a workout (our group doing a slower, scaled-down version, obviously).

Additionally, Dream Runners will have opportunities to work one-on-one with NAZ Elite–affiliated strength coaches, injury experts and other specialists. Downtime between structured activities will include fun stuff like “Live from Dream Run Camp,” where a local or visiting pro or other running community celebrity comes over for a Q&A streamed live on YouTube.

I came to Flagstaff the first time around to prove two things: First, that everyday runners aren’t so different from elite runners, and can benefit from emulating their practices and lifestyle; and second, that every runner deserves the opportunity to go all the way with the sport they love. The three months I spent doing just that were the best three months of my life. I’m thrilled beyond words to now be able to make a similar experience available to any runner who wants it, regardless of age, experience or ability.