HIGH COUNTRY RUNNING: Run up the mountain with us

When Leo “Red” Haberlack passed away in 2017, I got to thinking it was time for a book about the NAU cross country team’s long rise to the top of the NCAA podium.

In the mid-1960s, Red became the first coach of Northern Arizona University’s track and field and cross country programs. He also was my mentor and a major influence on my life.

With Red gone, I was the only person with intimate insight into the NAU running story from its origin up to the present. I knew the early history personally through my time as a Lumberjacks athlete and coach. I had also kept an eye on things as my immediate successors, J.W. Hardy and Eric Heins, and the current director, Mike Smith, developed the program.

With Red’s widow, Shirley Haberlack, in her 80s, and me and my early teammates in our seventies, the time was now for a thorough history of our prestigious program and running community to be written.

I’m proud to say recent NAU graduate Matt Baxter has done just that. A fantastic runner and writer, Matt brought an insider’s perspective to the program’s dynamic recent years that no other co-author could have given.

The result is a book we’re very proud of as we get ready to publish next year. It’s a profile of a distinctive, rags-to-riches collegiate program in a distinctive running town. It celebrates a dynasty in the making while looking back at more than 50 years of ups and downs.

While the focus is on a men’s team rewriting the record books even as we go to print, it’s also about a women’s team that has contributed incredible athletes to the storied Lumberjacks history.

We’re calling the book “Running Up the Mountain: Northern Arizona Altitude, Lumberjack Attitude, and the Building of a Distance Dynasty.” If you’re interested in joining us on the journey up the mountain, consider backing our crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter before Christmas. If we win this particular race, it will give us some needed resources to make this book a national champion — just like the team it celebrates.

You’ll find us listed on the Kickstarter site as “Publish the inspiring story of NAU cross country & Flagstaff.”

No book is written in a vacuum. This book was built on the memories and stories of many people, including Lumberjacks alumni and Flagstaff runners and high school coaches. It comes from the hearts of people who love northern Arizona, Flagstaff and Northern Arizona University. Although I no longer live in Flagstaff, I’ll always be a Lumberjack.

Wherever you are in your running journey, I wish you every success in your own run up the mountain.