High Country Running: 'Run Like A Pro (Even If You’re Slow)'

When famed running author Matt Fitzgerald, at 46 years old, asked me if he could come out to Flagstaff, train with our HOKA NAZ Elite professional running team for a few months in the fall of 2017 and then write a book about his experience, I said, “Sure.”

We have always been open about our training, and it seemed like a fun challenge to try to help him reach his goal of a personal best in the marathon.

Matt and I hit it off right away. About a month into his little experiment, he had another book idea. He was gleaning so much from training like a professional athlete that he wanted to co-write a book about how lessons he was learning from the pros here in Flagstaff could help runners of all ability levels.

Again, I said, “Sure.”

The result of our collaboration is the book “Run Like A Pro (Even If You’re Slow),” released by Penguin Random House March 1. In it, Matt and I take the reader through nine different topics — from planning like a pro to recovering like a pro to eating like a pro, even to thinking like a pro.

He delves into the science of each topic, while I give little pieces of anecdotal evidence from 30 years of running and 20 years of coaching that back up his claims.

I could not believe any more strongly in what we say. In fact, this exact concept — the idea that amateur runners who want to improve should be learning from the pros — is exactly what I’ve been espousing for most of my adult life.

I shared these ideas as a running store owner back in Saint Louis for six years, and I’ve shared them in various blog posts, articles and interviews over the last eight years in my role as coach of HOKA NAZ Elite.

One of the stories I share in the book compares two runners. Athlete A was a super-talented high school state champion and standout Division I college runner, while Athlete B was self-admittedly not talented, overweight and had never run a step in his life until he was 23 years old.

I wrote training plans for both athletes during the same time period. And guess what? I gave them almost the exact same workouts; different paces, of course, and different overall volume, but otherwise the same.

They both took it seriously. They both had goals. And they both did the little things. The end result was an Olympic Trials Qualifier for Athlete A and a massive personal best for Athlete B. I was equally proud of them both.

The same story was repeated when Matt came to Flagstaff. Sure, he wasn’t running the same paces as the pros, but he did everything else. And his result? A sub-2:40 marathon at age 46, his first personal best in the marathon in 10 years.

If you, too, want to improve, try learning from the runners who have to improve for a living. Run like a pro! Even if you’re “slow.”

Ben Rosario is the head coach and executive director of HOKA NAZ Elite. His athletes have won 81 races, 12 national titles and five international medals, and they have produced 10 top-10 finishes at World Marathon Majors and one Olympic Trials victory. Send your running news and stories to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds (runner@juliehammonds.com) to be featured in this column.

