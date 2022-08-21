HIGH COUNTRY RUNNING: Run for water, for life, for Hopi

In 2019, I had the opportunity to run my first ultra race, Paatuwaqatsi, after many years of running 5Ks to marathons. This race almost broke me, and at the final miles, prayer took over. Prayer helped me finish that year.

Never in my wildest dreams had I thought I would run an ultramarathon. I’d had no desire to run that distance. I had heard of Paatuwaqatsi and what it represented. I was simply there as a spectator that day and signed up at the last minute.

I am honored to now be the race director for this event, so I invite everyone to come and participate in this beautiful Hopi run on Saturday, September 10. I also want to express that I share the same thoughts as Bucky Preston, who said that “Running is strength in physical and spiritual form.”

Running has been our resiliency for many centuries and has carried us. As we get past this pandemic, we are showing that we are still here — physically and spiritually stronger!

The Hopi people are known for running long distances at record speed. In Hopi culture, the people ran for practical and ceremonial reasons and to transport information. Hopi ceremonies involving running invite participants to give from themselves, embodying the ceremonial in the physical.

About Paatuwaqatsi, race founder Bucky Preston says: “This was something that I had always wanted to do for many years. We are forgetting our Hopi values. We are forgetting to help each other out. I want to see that effort return to our community.

“Putting Hopi life values and teaching at the forefront is the purpose of the run. Why are we taught to run early in the morning? Because running not only strengthens you physically, it strengthens you spiritually. A runner would take one of the many foot trails from the village in the early morning to a spring, take a drink from the spring and sprinkle himself with the cold water. This gave that person strength and provided healing for any ailments.

“Everything at Hopi involves water: Water is Life. Now, water is being abused and is depleting. In some places, it is gone, and I want to bring awareness to the people.”

The Paatuwaqatsi Run, since its inception, has been based on these cultural values to remind the Hopi community of these teachings. The run also invites other cultures to learn from this and share their values about life enrichment and the roles that water and running play in their lives.

This one-day event includes speakers who share their knowledge and work with water issues within their own communities. There are three race categories: 50K (31.06 miles), 10 miles and 4 miles. Due to COVID-19 concerns, we are not sponsoring a prerace dinner or post-race lunch this year. Other safety precautions will be announced before this event.

Come run for water, for life, for Hopi.