High Country Running: Run for the Littles and Bigs

On a personal level, I have co-directed this race with Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll since 2002. Even before I joined the BBBSF board in fall 2001, their half marathon at Fort Tuthill was always marked in bold on my annual race schedule, ever since I moved here in 1986.

When I joined their activity board, I also began volunteering as a “Big” in their school-based mentoring programs in Williams. Many of my Kaibab National Forest coworkers joined me. On Thursdays at 3:30 p.m., we flew out of the office faster than a speeding bullet to laugh and run around with our “Littles” at Williams Elementary and Middle School.

After nearly 20 years as a school-based mentor in Williams, I await my newest match at home here in Flagstaff. Whereas the school-based programs takes place on school grounds once a week for two hours, the community-based program allows matches to meet one-on-one anywhere and anytime. I look forward to having a new friend to bowl with at Starlite Lanes, attend movies with, and partner with as we hike to and monitor archaeological sites around Flagstaff.

If you have a few hours a week to volunteer, dozens of children are eagerly awaiting a Big. Call the office at 928-774-0649 or log onto flagstaffbigs.org to learn more.

In the meantime, you can help us meet our mission by registering for our safe and fun virtual race on RunSignup (search for BBBSMemorialRunWalk).

Neil Weintraub is the cofounder and organizer of the Flagstaff Summer Series. He’s used competing in the virtual format to kick himself back into shape. During October Neil tallied 200 miles, many from running Soulstice five times! Do you have a column, tip or idea for High Country Running? Send it to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds at runner@juliehammonds.com.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0