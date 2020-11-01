High Country Running: Run for the Littles and Bigs

In what seems like an eternity ago, I was scrambling to reschedule the Flagstaff running events calendar. At the beginning of the pandemic, I hoped we would safely hold races in person by late August.
By mid-June that proved impossible, and it left me with a decision between converting our beloved Flagstaff Summer Series into a virtual format or completely canceling the fundraisers that are critical to our nonprofit organizations.
As virtual racing was new to most, many runners across the country dismissed the concept as not being “real.” However, this proved to be the opposite in our Flagstaff running community; most embraced this creative alternative to racing and made lemonade out of lemons.
Beginning today through November 15, runners can participate in the 43rd Annual Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff Dave McKay Memorial Virtual Half Marathon/5K Walk Run and Kid’s Dash. The race can be done anywhere— or on the beautifully challenging Observatory Mesa course itself.
Runners can download the RaceJoy app onto their smartphone to follow prompts by the race director (me) shouting words of encouragement, announcing turns and playing upbeat music clips at each mile marker. Runners can also design their own half marathon or 5K course and use the app to get cheers and musical mile markers.
All proceeds from this race support BBBSF’s mission to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever. As a result of the mentoring programs, BBBSF volunteers help children realize their potential and build their futures, thus strengthening our community.
On a personal level, I have co-directed this race with Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll since 2002. Even before I joined the BBBSF board in fall 2001, their half marathon at Fort Tuthill was always marked in bold on my annual race schedule, ever since I moved here in 1986.
When I joined their activity board, I also began volunteering as a “Big” in their school-based mentoring programs in Williams. Many of my Kaibab National Forest coworkers joined me. On Thursdays at 3:30 p.m., we flew out of the office faster than a speeding bullet to laugh and run around with our “Littles” at Williams Elementary and Middle School.
After nearly 20 years as a school-based mentor in Williams, I await my newest match at home here in Flagstaff. Whereas the school-based programs takes place on school grounds once a week for two hours, the community-based program allows matches to meet one-on-one anywhere and anytime. I look forward to having a new friend to bowl with at Starlite Lanes, attend movies with, and partner with as we hike to and monitor archaeological sites around Flagstaff.
If you have a few hours a week to volunteer, dozens of children are eagerly awaiting a Big. Call the office at 928-774-0649 or log onto flagstaffbigs.org to learn more.
In the meantime, you can help us meet our mission by registering for our safe and fun virtual race on RunSignup (search for BBBSMemorialRunWalk).
Neil Weintraub is the cofounder and organizer of the Flagstaff Summer Series. He’s used competing in the virtual format to kick himself back into shape. During October Neil tallied 200 miles, many from running Soulstice five times!
Do you have a column, tip or idea for High Country Running? Send it to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds at runner@juliehammonds.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!