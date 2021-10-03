High Country Running: Reunions and first-timers at Imogene

Imogene became our excuse to rectify that.

I hadn’t been up the one big hill in eight years, but it doesn’t take long before a person remembers fondly all that Imogene offers up.

Snot rockets, spits and sloppy sips of Tailwind dotting the endless, dusty rocks.

The waterfalls and smooth, rippling creek beside and — all too soon — far below us.

Friendly, loud, costumed aid station workers, including a cawing Angry Bird at Lower Camp Bird who didn’t seem very angry to me.

I felt sincere gratitude when my sister and I both agreed independently of each other that we had found the exact spot above Lower Camp Bird that inspired Sherman’s painting for the cover of “To Imogene, a Flagstaff Love Letter.”

And I took care to embrace the extreme openness as the trees diminished and we entered the cradle above Upper Camp Bird.

It’s daunting, sure, but I love how at that point you can see the path ahead that will take you the rest of the way to the top.