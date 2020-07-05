High Country Running: Returning to racing after six years away

Her homemade pizza with new potatoes, roasted onions and green chilies is my new favorite meal. A beet/ginger/apple juice at the Juice Pub gets the day off to a great start, too. What I’ve found is not what I expected: better sleep, better recovery and more energy. Do I walk around hungry or miss meat? Well, I don’t look at our dog, Sadie, and salivate, so I would say No.

The last thing I’ll touch on is the after-run reward. On a long run at 80 degrees, I picture a Piehole Porter from Historic or a Dark Sky Peanut Butter and Jelly (yes, it is a beer, and tastes exactly like it sounds).

A dip in the cool waters of Oak Creek is a beautiful and comforting end to a run when I’m in that area. Another treat is one of my wife’s elbow massages. The pain of the scar tissue breaking up is always comforting to me. I guess we endurance folks just love that pain, one way or another.

Like many Flagstaffians, I signed up for the virtual Imogene on July 1, but as an older runner I would say now that the trip is more important than the destination. Happy trails!

Mike Olson has been a Flagstaff-based probation officer since shortly after graduating from NAU in 1993. Do you have a column, tip or idea for High Country Running? Send it to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds at runner@juliehammonds.com.

