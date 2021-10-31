High Country Running: Red ribbon, Camp Yagoog, 1953

How many of you can remember your first running race? Mine was July of 1953, at a Boy Scout summer camp.
At age 12, I had never run where there was an official start and finish. I was raised in a Norman Rockwell New England scene of dairy farms and apple orchards, maple trees, hills, valleys, ponds and lakes. Why walk when a young kid could jog and run? Free to roam from one adventure to another, I found foot travel through the woods, along the brooks and across the swamps as natural as riding a bike is in Flagstaff.
I was the smallest kid in my grade school classes. In the schoolyard of our four-room schoolhouse, noon recess often turned into a contest: who could catch Natty White? I became very quick and shifty. I didn’t want to be at the bottom of what we called a “pig pile” of husky farm boys, and I loved to outmaneuver the chasers.
So with a background of running from place to place or being chased, I was off to Camp Yagoog in the summer of ’53. It was my first time being part of a large number of unfamiliar boys. Except when wandering the camp’s lake and woods, I was somewhat bewildered and out of my comfort zone. The various camp activities centered on completing merit badge requirements in swimming, lifesaving, marksmanship, wood crafts and so many others.
Midweek, word went out about an all-comers race through the woods from the camp entrance to another center of activity on the other side of the lake. In my little introverted mind, I thought a run in the woods would be something I could do.
There’s a lot of growing that happens between ages 12 and 16. When I stepped up to start my first race, the 16-year-olds looked mighty big and fit, even if they were city kids. The gun went off and my main thought became, "Don’t end up in a pig pile."
Pacing myself was a lesson I would learn long into my future. I soon maxed my oxygen. I still remember how dry my throat was when I finished.
I did finish; I finished second, bringing some notoriety to my little country Scout Troop 1. Sixty-eight years and tens of thousands of miles later, I’m still running in the woods. The feeling of freedom and peace I experience when running our local forested trails is as strong and valuable now as it was in my youth.
A Flagstaff resident since 1969, Nat White is still winning races; in fact, he recently set the fastest time for runners ages 80 and up at the Imogene Pass Run.
