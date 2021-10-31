High Country Running: Red ribbon, Camp Yagoog, 1953

How many of you can remember your first running race? Mine was July of 1953, at a Boy Scout summer camp.

At age 12, I had never run where there was an official start and finish. I was raised in a Norman Rockwell New England scene of dairy farms and apple orchards, maple trees, hills, valleys, ponds and lakes. Why walk when a young kid could jog and run? Free to roam from one adventure to another, I found foot travel through the woods, along the brooks and across the swamps as natural as riding a bike is in Flagstaff.

I was the smallest kid in my grade school classes. In the schoolyard of our four-room schoolhouse, noon recess often turned into a contest: who could catch Natty White? I became very quick and shifty. I didn’t want to be at the bottom of what we called a “pig pile” of husky farm boys, and I loved to outmaneuver the chasers.

So with a background of running from place to place or being chased, I was off to Camp Yagoog in the summer of ’53. It was my first time being part of a large number of unfamiliar boys. Except when wandering the camp’s lake and woods, I was somewhat bewildered and out of my comfort zone. The various camp activities centered on completing merit badge requirements in swimming, lifesaving, marksmanship, wood crafts and so many others.