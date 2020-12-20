High Country Running: Ready when the day comes

As the pandemic continued, though, “I hit a huge wall and burned out, feeling like I’d been giving so much energy," Bruce said.

Bruce has experienced waves of motivation all year long, like many runners have.

"I try to remind myself that even though you don’t have a race on the schedule, you’re always training for that next opportunity," she said. "So this year felt no different in that we’re always just training to get better.”

That mantra of training to get better is one we can all apply.

I also found encouragement in Bruce’s parting words: “At the end of the day, motivation comes from within; not like ‘I have to run’ but ‘I get to run.’”

Scott Fauble of NAZ Elite, the 11th-fastest U.S. marathoner of all time, also had advice for maintaining motivation: “We’ve all been dealt a bad hand, not just the running community but the entire world."

“That doesn’t mean we have to roll over and let the crappy situation we’re in dictate our behavior and our response to it," Fauble continued. "Just being level-headed and knowing things aren’t going to break my way sometimes, I try to do everything I can that is within my control as opposed to wallowing in the fact that this sucks.”