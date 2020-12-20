High Country Running: Ready when the day comes

Elite runners who are accustomed to competing at the highest levels have seen races canceled all year and along with them, potential prize money and bonuses from sponsors. As the pandemic has hurt these athletes financially, it’s even pushed some to reassess whether they can keep running as pros.
Despite the uncertainty, many have stuck with their training plans and maintained high-level fitness. Two-time USATF national champion Stephanie Bruce of HOKA NAZ Elite is one of a number of Flagstaff-based elites seizing a rare opportunity to compete when they lace up today for The Marathon Project in Chandler.
At a press conference Wednesday, I asked for her secret. How has she stayed motivated to keep showing up and putting in the work?
Like many people she answered, “I’ve gone through peaks and valleys this year."
When quarantine began in March, Bruce boosted her motivation by increasing her online interactions with fans, hosting Instagram Live events every day and telling herself, “I’ve got this! This won’t be that hard!”
As the pandemic continued, though, “I hit a huge wall and burned out, feeling like I’d been giving so much energy," Bruce said.
Bruce has experienced waves of motivation all year long, like many runners have.
"I try to remind myself that even though you don’t have a race on the schedule, you’re always training for that next opportunity," she said. "So this year felt no different in that we’re always just training to get better.”
That mantra of training to get better is one we can all apply.
I also found encouragement in Bruce’s parting words: “At the end of the day, motivation comes from within; not like ‘I have to run’ but ‘I get to run.’”
Scott Fauble of NAZ Elite, the 11th-fastest U.S. marathoner of all time, also had advice for maintaining motivation: “We’ve all been dealt a bad hand, not just the running community but the entire world."
“That doesn’t mean we have to roll over and let the crappy situation we’re in dictate our behavior and our response to it," Fauble continued. "Just being level-headed and knowing things aren’t going to break my way sometimes, I try to do everything I can that is within my control as opposed to wallowing in the fact that this sucks.”
Kellyn Taylor of NAZ Elite, the ninth-fastest female U.S. marathoner of all time, will also race in The Marathon Project. Her pandemic year was complicated by a stress fracture that took her completely out of training after the Olympic Marathon Trials on Feb. 29.
“Eight weeks later when I started training again, it felt amazing to be able to come back," Taylor said.
In part due to the enforced time off, she never had “COVID fatigue,” though she agreed that it’s hard to stay motivated without race opportunities.
Her advice: “Put your head down and do the work and be ready when the day comes.”
For these elite northern Arizona athletes, the day has come.
Julie Hammonds is the coordinating editor of High Country Running. Do you have a column, tip or idea for High Country Running? Send it to runner@juliehammonds.com.
