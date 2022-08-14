High Country Running: Pride 5K is 'a race won just by showing up as yourself'

We are excited to announce that the first-ever in-person Pride 5K will take place in Flagstaff on Sunday, Oct. 2. It’s a run/walk organized by me, Nikki Hiltz, a nonbinary professional runner who lives and trains in Flagstaff, and my partner, Emma Gee.

A little bit about the Pride 5K: Back in February of 2020, I was gearing up for an exciting outdoor track season and a chance to make an Olympic team. When the COVID-19 pandemic put my running dreams on hold, I began to lean into LGBTQ+ advocacy work, determined to try to create a safe space for queer people in sports. I decided to put on a virtual 5K race to raise money for The Trevor Project, an organization providing crisis and suicide interventions to LGBTQ+ youth.

The virtual turnout was incredible. Nearly 2,000 people from around the world signed up for the first Pride 5K, many of whom had never run more than 2 miles. An entire family ran the race together to celebrate a daughter who had recently come out, and (at least) four participants publicly came out as queer on race day, proudly wearing the “Love More Than Ever” race T-shirt.

This represented everything I hoped the Pride 5K would be: A safe space in running for people to show up as themselves, celebrate pride and support queer youth. We repeated the virtual race in 2021. Over the past two summers, the Pride 5K has raised and donated over $75,000 to The Trevor Project.

This year, along with a virtual race option, we are thrilled to be hosting the very first in-person Pride 5K in Flagstaff. The race is part of the Flagstaff Run Series. The course is set to go through the Sunnyside neighborhood and finish on the Coconino High School track. After the 5K, there will be a kids’ fun run (free/open to all) on the track.

We offer prize money to the top three finishers of the in-person event in these categories: nonbinary, women, men. First place receives $2,000, second place gets $1,500 and third place wins $1,000.

Race registration includes a Pride 5K race T-shirt and a four-week training plan. All proceeds go to The Trevor Project and Sunnyside Neighborhood Association.

According to The Trevor Project, having just one accepting adult in an LGBTQ+ person’s life can reduce their risk of suicide by 40%. Whether you join the Pride 5K in person or run a 5K wherever you live, showing up to support queer people has the power to save lives.