High Country Running: Post-run camp-chair happy hour tradition

Then there was Tunnel Springs Trail. Having parked in the Railroad Springs neighborhood, we returned to our cars after the run to fetch our chairs and drinks. While we were heading back into the woods to find our perfect place of solitude, a gentleman called out from his backyard, inquiring which astrological event we were heading out to observe. He apparently did not want to miss anything. After assuring him that there was nothing of real interest in the sky that night, we found a nice clearing in a ditch and continued with our festivities undisturbed.

After our run out on A-1 Mountain Road, the neighborhood cows voiced their concern over our choice of happy hour venue. Apparently our circle was a bit too close to their nightly path. They mooed their displeasure loudly, but our four-legged running buddies were vigilant and kept them from walking right through our circle.

Another evening we ran Sinclair Wash Trail, right by the jail. Being one of the last Divas to finish that evening, I looked around the parking area and saw no one. What? No Diva is ever left behind.

Luckily, the ladies were watching for stragglers and signaled from afar. Due to this trail’s proximity to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, the Divas wisely chose to gather behind the Sawmill County Park Community Art Wall to avoid detection and possible detainment.

This year has allowed us to open our group to more participants, and we’re getting to know many new members of the Flagstaff Trail Divas. I am pleased to disclose that the camp-chair happy hour is a new tradition we are still enjoying.

Marsha Jensen and Sheri Young have been running together since they met at a Divas run in 2011 and currently help organize many of the Flagstaff Trail Divas runs and activities. Julie Hammonds (a proud Diva) is the coordinating editor of this column. Send your thoughts to runner@juliehammonds.com.

