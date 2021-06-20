High Country Running: New running group forming for LGBTQ+ and allies

Runners of all identities will be welcome, including straight/cis allies. The only requirement for participating in the group is that all runners must respect LGBTQ+ identities, including trans and non-binary pronouns.

Runs will be coordinated in a private Facebook group, and updates will also be posted on Instagram. Civano Coffee House on South San Francisco Street will be the starting and ending point for our runs. We look forward to being a part of the Flagstaff running community.

Geoff Roest (flagfrontrunners@gmail.com) is a transplanted Texan who started running in 2012. He’s finished road marathons and ultramarathons, including the Flagstaff to Grand Canyon Stagecoach Line 100-miler.

