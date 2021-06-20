High Country Running: New running group forming for LGBTQ+ and allies

Every June, Pride is celebrated around the world. During the years before the pandemic, Pride celebrations held fun runs as part of their festivities. Most major running and apparel brands change their logos to be rainbow-colored. Some brands, like Brooks and Rabbit, are now producing a lineup of Pride gear, with a portion of proceeds going to LGBTQ+ charities.
However, queer runners still face exclusion, prejudice and even hatred within the athletic world. According to Freedom for All Americans, 25 separate bills that would restrict participation of trans people in student athletics have been introduced during the 2021 legislative sessions -- several of which have already been signed into law.
A recent op-ed in USA Today (May 22, 2021) highlighted the backlash that trans runners face every day. A high school runner complained about the inherent unfairness she faced when competing against trans athletes, despite the fact that she had obtained a collegiate scholarship and her trans competitors had not.
In the op-ed, she consistently misgendered her trans competitors, a harmful oversight that was corrected by USA Today after publication. Trans people whose pronouns and gender identities are respected are far less likely to attempt suicide, according to research by the Trevor Project.
While trans athletes are facing a particularly brutal attack right now, LGBTQ+ athletes of various identities have long suffered in hostile environments, often in silence.
Enter Front Runners -- an international organization that provides a formal meeting space for queer runners to enjoy the sport while being true to themselves (www.frontrunners.org). Founded in San Francisco in 1974, there are now more than 100 local chapters around the world, mostly in major metropolitan areas.
While COVID-19 has led to the cancellation of in-person events, several Front Runners chapters are hosting virtual running events, including 5K fun runs and team running challenges.
Here in the Southwestern United States, there are local chapters in Phoenix, Tucson, Albuquerque and Las Vegas, and several chapters in southern California. However, Flagstaff -- a small but mighty running community — does not have a Front Runners chapter, until now!
The next Flagstaff Front Runners and Front Walkers get-together will be on Sunday, June 27. Each week, two distances will be posted, one for running (5K) and one for walking or slow jogging (1 mile). Walking is included in order to make space for athletes who are not ready or able to run.
Runners of all identities will be welcome, including straight/cis allies. The only requirement for participating in the group is that all runners must respect LGBTQ+ identities, including trans and non-binary pronouns.
Runs will be coordinated in a private Facebook group, and updates will also be posted on Instagram. Civano Coffee House on South San Francisco Street will be the starting and ending point for our runs. We look forward to being a part of the Flagstaff running community.
Geoff Roest (flagfrontrunners@gmail.com) is a transplanted Texan who started running in 2012. He’s finished road marathons and ultramarathons, including the Flagstaff to Grand Canyon Stagecoach Line 100-miler.
