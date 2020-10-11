High Country Running: My Soulstice long course(ish) adventure

I still thought I was well prepared, even after I ran into Holly and Annette at the Sunset Trailhead. They were heading out to do the short course. When I told them my plans, Annette, a long course veteran, looked deeply concerned.

“Don’t worry, I expect to get lost,” I reassured her. “It will be part of the fun.”

Possibly cursed by my own bravado, get lost I did. A wrong turn up Forest Road 6273 cost me four-tenths of a mile. Then there was the hunt for “Dog Food Trail.” It’s named on NATRA’s directions but not visible on my (or perhaps any?) map. Around the expected spot, I glimpsed flags leading off to the right and thought, “Sweet! Neil marked this turn!” At that cheerful moment, my foot caught a rock and I was down.

I fell on Soulstice last year, too; that scar is on my left knee. I got off easy this time. Dig the shrapnel out of my palms, rinse and off I go.

I only turned the wrong way twice more after that, completing my version of the Soulstice long course in 2:35. What I remember now is not the confusion of trails but the undeniable beauty of an autumn morning and the pride when I reached the traditional finish line — having run only six-tenths of a mile farther than the actual course to get there.

I look forward to the day we can once again run Soulstice with all the volunteers, Sasquatches and other runners whose good cheer I missed this year ... and all the course markers I so obviously need.

Julie Hammonds is the coordinating editor of High Country Running. She welcomes your columns, tips and story ideas via email at runner@juliehammonds.com.

