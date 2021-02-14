High Country Running: My 15-year training for the Soulstice Mountain Trail Run

And away we went. Vicki created a schedule for us using the Hal Higdon 10K training program, and then there was no turning back. I could not stop, because I suddenly had someone to be accountable to. Not to mention a bit of my competitive side started to come out. You always want to be the fastest sibling, right?

We signed up for the virtual Flagstaff Summer Series, and the first 5K came and went. Time to build up the mileage! Some runs went well, and some did not. But the fun thing was that we would text each other after each run to share how it went, the good and bad, and cheer each other on and commiserate. Then the buildup was over, and lo and behold the 10K happened!

Then we went crazy and thought, “Why stop there?” We set a new goal to train for the long course with the Soulstice Mountain Trail Run. WHAT WAS I THINKING! That’s 12 miles!

And so, after 27 weeks, on Oct. 4, 2020, I completed my first-ever long course Soulstice run.

Fifteen years in the making, and it was worth every single step.

P.S. Vicki was faster. I’d better keep running.

Diana Weintraub has lived in Flagstaff since 2003. She plans to participate in more virtual races with her sister this year, such as the Pittsburgh half marathon and (hopefully) the Summer Series again. Julie Hammonds (runner@juliehammonds.com) welcomes your running stories and column ideas. Don’t make her beg.

