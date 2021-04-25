High Country Running: MMIW Virtual Run brings awareness and hope

This virtual run was created so that everyone could be part of this awareness and stand in solidarity with our missing or murdered relatives.

This year, Native Women Running has partnered with HOKA, a global running shoe company, and MMIW USA, a nonprofit whose mission is to bring missing women home, help families of the murdered cope, and support them through the process. Native Women Running will host their third annual MMIW Virtual Run May 5–8.

Participants can run or do any type of activity, including biking, hiking or walking, choosing a day to bring awareness and solitary for our missing or murdered relatives. The registration cost is $35. Those who want to receive a race shirt in time for the event should register by noon on April 28. All the details can be found on www.nativewomenrunning.com.

When a native woman goes missing or is murdered, she not only disappears in life, but in the data and in the media. It is my wish that through this event, everyone can give hope to see one another through this crisis.

Verna Volker grew up in the Dzilnaoodilii area of New Mexico and is from the Navajo Nation. Her running journey has taken her from a newbie runner to a marathoner and ultra-runner. Read more about her at nativewomenrunning.com. Send your running stories to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds (runner@juliehammonds.com) to be featured in a future column.

