High Country Running: MMIW Virtual Run brings awareness and hope

As Native American people, we all know too well the crisis affecting our people. This is a crisis that has been silent for too long. The crisis of our Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women has been around since colonialism but has come to light in recent years. The MMIW crisis not only affects our women but all Native people.
Three years ago, I created Native Women Running, an Instagram account, to bring visibility to Indigenous women runners. It soon became a virtual community of Native women runners who were running all across the world.
In 2016, a study by the Urban Indian Health Institute revealed that there were 5,712 known cases of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. Only 116 were logged into the Department of Justice’s national database. Homicide is the third-leading cause of death among Native American women. Native women experience murder rates at more than 10 times the national average.
Three years ago, I shared an idea of a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women run with Dirk Whitebreast, founder of Red Earth Running Company. It was the start of a partnership with Red Earth for a MMIW Virtual Run. The idea was that anyone could run anywhere, any miles, and anytime for our Indigenous women and relatives. Everyone was encouraged to wear the color red, which is a significant color for the MMIW movement. In some tribes, red is a color that can call back the missing spirits of our relatives.
This virtual run was created so that everyone could be part of this awareness and stand in solidarity with our missing or murdered relatives.
This year, Native Women Running has partnered with HOKA, a global running shoe company, and MMIW USA, a nonprofit whose mission is to bring missing women home, help families of the murdered cope, and support them through the process. Native Women Running will host their third annual MMIW Virtual Run May 5–8.
Participants can run or do any type of activity, including biking, hiking or walking, choosing a day to bring awareness and solitary for our missing or murdered relatives. The registration cost is $35. Those who want to receive a race shirt in time for the event should register by noon on April 28. All the details can be found on www.nativewomenrunning.com.
When a native woman goes missing or is murdered, she not only disappears in life, but in the data and in the media. It is my wish that through this event, everyone can give hope to see one another through this crisis.
Verna Volker grew up in the Dzilnaoodilii area of New Mexico and is from the Navajo Nation. Her running journey has taken her from a newbie runner to a marathoner and ultra-runner. Read more about her at nativewomenrunning.com.
