High Country Running: Loven every minute of it!

Whether you choose all long courses or 5Ks, the early bird special rate is set at $150 until May 15. From May 16 until registration closes in late July, the cost is $175. Students 18 and younger can get the five-race package for $100, increasing to $125 after May 15. The kids dash package will be $50. Participants can manage their individual race choices through their profile in the RunSignUp platform and switch event distances or run virtually.

Thanks to Loven Contracting, all participants (except for those choosing the kids dash package) will get a Sweatvac high-tech race shirt. Series participants will also get all the swag and prizes associated with each race. Entering the series also yields unbelievable savings over entering races separately.

While we again won’t be scoring the series rankings this year because of a potential mix of in-person and virtual events in each race, participation is the key. Thanks to Caleb Schiff, if you run four of the five races, you will again earn a Pizzicletta pizza.

Mike Loven, Loven Contracting president and founder, says, “We are all about building relationships, and that is certainly what Neil and this series do best! We at Loven Contracting are not natural runners, but we will have fun, enjoy the community and look forward to reaching the finish lines… eventually!”