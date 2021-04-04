High Country Running: Loven every minute of it!

After a long delay, I’m excited to announce that we are launching the 17th annual Flagstaff Running Series, thanks to sponsorship by locally based Loven Contracting.
The series kicks off with the Virtual Northland Hospice Run for Life 5K/10K between June 19 and July 3. We hope to be in person for the Aug. 7 Machine Solutions Soldiers Trail Run 5K/10K, the Aug. 14 Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff Half Marathon/5K and the Aug. 28 Gaspin’ in the Aspen 15K/5K. To close out the series, Team Run Flagstaff plans to revive the Sunnyside 5K on Oct. 2, in lieu of the uncertainty of an in-person Fourth of July Downtown Mile.
Absent from the 2021 series is the Sacred Mountain Prayer Run. Native Americans for Community Action is presenting a prayer and health benefits fun run rather than a competitive race on June 5.
Although we’re optimistic we can host in-person races safely by August, each race can convert to the same virtual formats we used last year (see Abe Springer’s column “50 woo-hoos!”). As a participant in the March 20 Sedona Stumble, I was impressed that more than 300 participants, volunteers and fans maintained social distancing through careful packet collection and small wave starts. With that success, the Run Flagstaff events team has paved the way for more safe, in-person races.
Whether you choose all long courses or 5Ks, the early bird special rate is set at $150 until May 15. From May 16 until registration closes in late July, the cost is $175. Students 18 and younger can get the five-race package for $100, increasing to $125 after May 15. The kids dash package will be $50. Participants can manage their individual race choices through their profile in the RunSignUp platform and switch event distances or run virtually.
Thanks to Loven Contracting, all participants (except for those choosing the kids dash package) will get a Sweatvac high-tech race shirt. Series participants will also get all the swag and prizes associated with each race. Entering the series also yields unbelievable savings over entering races separately.
While we again won’t be scoring the series rankings this year because of a potential mix of in-person and virtual events in each race, participation is the key. Thanks to Caleb Schiff, if you run four of the five races, you will again earn a Pizzicletta pizza.
Mike Loven, Loven Contracting president and founder, says, “We are all about building relationships, and that is certainly what Neil and this series do best! We at Loven Contracting are not natural runners, but we will have fun, enjoy the community and look forward to reaching the finish lines… eventually!”
Dedicated series runners know that no matter what happens, the benefits of running and supporting our local community races far outweigh sitting at home. Keep our races alive — register for the series as soon as possible at flagstaffsummerseries.com.
Neil Weintraub has voluntarily coordinated the Flagstaff Running Series since its inception in 2005.
Send your ideas to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds (runner@juliehammonds.com) to be featured in a future column.