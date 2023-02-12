I love the idea of the Arizona National Scenic Trail. More than 800 miles long, it traverses the state from Mexico to Utah, showcasing the diversity of our habitats and offering Arizona’s wild and scenic landscapes to runners, hikers, cyclists and trail riders young and old.

I haven’t experienced the whole trail, though, so it remains an abstract concept for me, something I admire but can’t claim I know well enough to truly love.

What I do know well enough to love is one small part of Passage 31 of the Arizona Trail, the Walnut Canyon Passage. That passage starts at Marshall Lake and ends at I-40. My part begins where the trail crosses Walnut Canyon Road.

Love can be a possessive emotion, so I feel free to refer to this as “my” trail. There’s a good place to park, a little bit farther toward Walnut Canyon National Monument headquarters. Warming up as I walk back to the trail, I happily anticipate the pleasures to come.

I express my affection by experiencing the trail in different moods, weathers and times of day. I generally run to the interstate underpass and back. I have run it at night with a headlamp. I’ve run it on a hot day, bright sun on my shoulders and legs.

I have covered my trail quickly in cross-country skis and walked it slowly in snowshoes in winter, looking at the big trails left by elk and the tiny trails traced on the snow’s surface by mice. I have walked it with a camera to record the views.

Once or twice, I’ve run a one-way route to Picture Canyon. Someday I’d like to do a one-way all the way to my house.

The trail winds through rolling oak-juniper and pine woodland. Where the forest becomes less dense and the views more open, I call it the “wold,” a name given by the British to “an upland area of open country.” The word, which has been in use since at least the 12th century, is my pet name for that bit of land.

I always pause where the trail goes up a ridge to reveal a grand view of the San Francisco Peaks. That’s my trail, showing off a bit.

The trail loves me back by lifting my mood with its soft footing and graceful curves. Going there makes me happy. Sometimes when I don’t feel like running, I’ll go out there anyway, telling myself “just for a walk.” The walk always becomes a run.

The trail is gentle yet challenging, and always beautiful. I hardly ever see anyone there -- which is why it may be silly of me to share my feelings in a column. But I think anyone else who loves this trail is someone I wouldn’t mind sharing my trail with, so here you go: a love note to a trail. Happy Valentine’s Day, Wold!