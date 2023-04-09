Since I started my position as council director with Girls on the Run of Northern Arizona two years ago, I’ve heard one message loud and clear from the community: We need to bring Girls on the Run back to the Navajo Nation after a long hiatus due to COVID-19.

For the first time since fall 2019, we now have the opportunity to bring this program back to Navajo and expand it to the Hopi Reservation. And we need your help to make that happen.

Despite challenges presented by colonization, assimilation and hundreds of years of policy forced upon Indigenous communities, Indigenous women are bravely and boldly paving a more prosperous path for the next generation. They’re represented in places they haven’t been before, such as the president’s cabinet. They are making their voices heard, and we want to do everything we can to fuel this trend.

Girls on the Run is committed to creating more spaces and opportunities for marginalized populations, because, oftentimes, these are the young women who need this program most.

As runners, we know running can be incredibly powerful. Girls on the Run uses the power of running to show girls they are full of potential and can do hard things, all while teaching them important life skills such as self-confidence, positive self-talk and how to use their voice for themselves in their community.

For many Indigenous communities, running and sport represent a celebration of life, provide strength through prayer, serve as a teacher and offer healing medicine. Running is more than just movement; it is a spiritual representation. Girls on the Run fits right into this powerful cultural framework.

I love that Girls on the Run has the potential to both empower girls and help strengthen their connection to their culture, community and land. Your support can help the world hear the ideas, stories and dreams of young Navajo and Hopi girls and women — who will then inspire the following generation to do the same.

GOTRNA has been intentional about our commitment to serving Indigenous girls. We’ve built relationships with Indigenous organizations and sought guidance from the Native community to strengthen culturally responsive education, representation and programming surrounding Indigenous peoples.

We are proud and grateful to work alongside people like Alisse Ali-Joseph, who is a GOTR mom, Oklahoma Choctaw citizen and assistant professor of Applied Indigenous Studies at Northern Arizona University. Her support and advice have been instrumental in our work to serve Indigenous girls.

While this work and these relationships are invaluable, the reality is that we can’t reach our goals without funds. Our goal is to host Girls on the Run at five schools on Navajo and Hopi this fall. Will you help us provide GOTR programming to Indigenous girls?

Help us reach our $10,000 goal to cover scholarships, running shoes and sports bras for Navajo and Hopi girls: https://bit.ly/SupportIndigenousGirls. If you own or know of a company or organization that is passionate about empowering Indigenous girls, send them my way!