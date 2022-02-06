High Country Running: Let’s all just chill!

Let me first preface this by being very clear: I have always hated the cold. If I were offered the choice to run Weatherford on a windswept, 30-degree day or take a balmy 100-degree South Mountain run in Phoenix, I would 10/10 choose the latter.

I first heard of a man named Wim Hof sometime in 2020. Also known as “The Iceman,” he holds 21 World Guinness Records, with such feats as: making the longest underwater ice swim, running a half marathon barefoot above the Arctic Circle, standing in an ice bath for almost two hours…the list goes on.

I was intrigued, so I tuned in to a podcast interview and found him absolutely delightful! I discovered that his online “Fundamentals” course was deeply discounted for the pandemic. I thought, "Why not?"

His techniques are not new. They’re simply upcycled and repackaged for us Westerners. Wim has been extensively studied, and the scientific research backs the facts: Anyone can do these things, and they are actually good for us.

I began dabbling. At the time, I was more interested in his breathing techniques, so I opted to completely ignore the cold exposure stuff.

In 2021, I did not finish my Cocodona 250 attempt. I retreated to lick my wounds, and continued to breathe and dabble. At some point, I began “playing” with cold showers. It wasn’t horrible. I was still only dabbling when I DNF’d at the Silverton Ultra Dirty 100, and again at Javelina Jundred.

I was learning through these failed attempts that while I was physically capable of the distances, something was shutting me down. I have been hypothyroid since 2019, and it was clear that my endocrine system was not operating at full capacity during long hauls. I needed to get serious if I wanted to be successful.

In early November, I convinced my husband to take the plunge -- literally, in Lake Mary. Our first attempt was hilarious. Our kids taunted us from the shore as we both hesitated to submerge past our waistlines in 36-degree water. I may have squealed. We managed to sit for only 30 seconds.

We eventually emerged from that experience, a little bit…different. It was a challenge, and I was committed to mastering my mind.

There have been many weekly plunges since then, with temps only getting colder and the addition of a few other crazy runners. We run. We break the ice. We sit for several minutes, breathing and feeling…invincible? Capable? Silly? All of the above.

When we emerge, we spend time on shore, allowing our bodies time and space to warm themselves, naturally. Bodies really can do this!

I no longer hate the cold. I coexist with it. Warmth is a comfort I can function without (I still really like it, though).

It is not uncommon for onlookers to crow disbelief, laugh and video our antics. I don’t mind. Perhaps one day they’ll screw up the courage to take the plunge and see what they’re truly capable of. You don’t know until you know.

Aspiring ultra-runner Koren Brown is taking a second crack at Cocodona this May. You can catch her coordinating the Healthy Kids Running Series, providing stretch therapy at Mountain Medicine Integrative Wellness, or running shirtless down Lake Mary Road on Sundays at 10 a.m. before plunging fearlessly with fellow runners. Julie Hammonds is the coordinating editor of High Country Running. Send your running stories, news and musings to runner@juliehammonds.com.

