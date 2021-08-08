High Country Running: Lessons learned at Western States

“I’m still trying to figure out how I feel about it” is my go-to line when someone asks how Western States went for me. It’s been a month since I ran the most prestigious 100-mile race in the world, and I try to reflect on the experience with nothing but gratitude, but in reality, there’s a fair amount of disappointment in my reflections too.
Training went well. Even though I knew it was going to be hot, I was ready to have the race of my life. I was aiming to finish in 22 to 23 hours. There were a lot of really strong women on the start list, but I wanted to get as close to the top 10 as I could. I knew it would take me having the best day of my life and several women having a rough day on the trail.
I envisioned the perfect day: starting out smart and steady, staying cool and keeping up on calories. At Foresthill (62 miles), I’d pick up my pacer. She’d tell me I was in 20th place or so and we’d start picking off women. I’d get a boost of energy when the sun went down and continue to make my way up in the field, crossing the finish line before the sun came up in 22 hours and change.
The race started as I thought it would: slow and steady, eventually very hot (high of 106) and fairly uneventful in a good way. I was still feeling pretty good when I rolled into mile 62. I had made it through the infamous canyons that felt like a sauna, my quads were still intact and I was looking forward to picking up my pacer. I was ready to tackle the last 40 miles.
When I learned I was closer to 30th female than 20th, I felt deflated. I wish I could’ve framed that news in a way that lit a fire in me, that stoked competitiveness to push myself to my best. Instead, I dwelled on the disappointment of being farther back than I wanted.
I had envisioned the perfect day, but what I didn’t envision is what I would do if I was told I was 27th or if it didn’t cool off at night or if I stopped taking in enough calories because I completely lost my appetite at mile 75. I didn’t envision what I’d do when things didn’t go the way I wanted and how I would respond. This is the lesson I learned at Western States.
I finished in 25:18, well after the sun came up and 21st female, 61st overall. While disappointment is one theme of my Western States story, there’s also plenty of pride and gratitude. I am proud that I moved up steadily all day (at mile 25 I was 135th overall), and I am filled with gratitude that I had the privilege of experiencing the magic and joy of Western States, alongside seven people who took time from their lives to support me.
And even though I didn’t have the day I wanted, I am grateful Western States taught me to be ready for a race that doesn’t go the way I envisioned. There are more 100-miler races in my future, and it’s inevitable I’m going to be faced with a similar situation — and next time I’ll be prepared.
Kelly Teeselink is the council director of Girls on the Run of Northern Arizona and an ultrarunner who has completed six 100-mile races, including wins at Superior 100 and Kettle Moraine 100.
