High Country Running: Lessons learned at Western States

When I learned I was closer to 30th female than 20th, I felt deflated. I wish I could’ve framed that news in a way that lit a fire in me, that stoked competitiveness to push myself to my best. Instead, I dwelled on the disappointment of being farther back than I wanted.

I had envisioned the perfect day, but what I didn’t envision is what I would do if I was told I was 27th or if it didn’t cool off at night or if I stopped taking in enough calories because I completely lost my appetite at mile 75. I didn’t envision what I’d do when things didn’t go the way I wanted and how I would respond. This is the lesson I learned at Western States.

I finished in 25:18, well after the sun came up and 21st female, 61st overall. While disappointment is one theme of my Western States story, there’s also plenty of pride and gratitude. I am proud that I moved up steadily all day (at mile 25 I was 135th overall), and I am filled with gratitude that I had the privilege of experiencing the magic and joy of Western States, alongside seven people who took time from their lives to support me.

And even though I didn’t have the day I wanted, I am grateful Western States taught me to be ready for a race that doesn’t go the way I envisioned. There are more 100-miler races in my future, and it’s inevitable I’m going to be faced with a similar situation — and next time I’ll be prepared.

Kelly Teeselink is the council director of Girls on the Run of Northern Arizona and an ultrarunner who has completed six 100-mile races, including wins at Superior 100 and Kettle Moraine 100. Julie Hammonds (runner@juliehammonds.com) is coordinating editor for High Country Running. She invites submissions on any aspect of the local running scene.

