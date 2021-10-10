High Country Running: Learning to love our trail-running scars

Luckily, he was sympathetic. He irrigated my wounds with his water bottle and gathered all my trail snacks that had flown out of my pack and scattered across the trail upon impact.

After turning back, leaving my running partner and the helpful mountain biker, I began to limp down the trail alone, bleeding and covered in dirt. A few minutes later I had my first mountain lion encounter, under the most ideal circumstances. But that is a story for another time.

More recently, I rolled an ankle on the way down from Kendrick Peak. My body overcompensated and I landed on my side, stretched across the trail. Based on the horrified reactions of the hikers who had stepped off the trail to let us pass, I expected to have a compound fracture or two, but I was just fine.

It was the best kind of fall; terrifying to the audience, with little to no impact on the runner. That time I was able to hop back up and reassure folks that falling is just part of trail running.

Falls and other injuries are frustrating for any runner. They interrupt training and our ability to enjoy the trails. But they also keep us from taking ourselves too seriously. I’ve learned to love my trail-running scars and the stories that come with them.

Kate Lyon lives in Flagstaff. You can catch her tripping and falling on trails all over northern Arizona. Julie Hammonds is the coordinating editor of this column. Send your running stories to runner@juliehammonds.com.

