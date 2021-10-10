High Country Running: Learning to love our trail-running scars

A colleague and fellow trail runner once told me an embarrassing and hilarious story about how she fell during a race, only to hop back up and reassure the concerned spectators that she was fine.
“I’m alright, folks, falling is just part of trail running,” she said.
It is a fact. If you run on trails, you will fall. You will catch a toe, twist an ankle or step in a grapefruit-sized hole while distracted by a beautiful sunset. We all do it, and we have the scars to prove it.
I’ve certainly had my share of falls and other trail mishaps, and, as luck would have it, they almost always happen in front of an audience. Take the time I fell during the Soulstice Mountain Trail Run. More specifically, I crash-landed into an aid station manned by NAU’s Parks and Recreation Department, which amounted to 10 guys standing around drinking beer.
After flying through the air sideways and landing squarely on my knees, I sat there stunned, listening to a chorus of “Dang, that had to hurt!” “Yo, that looked bad!” and “You want a beer?” In that moment I only wanted to disappear. Instead, I got up slowly and hobbled to the finish.
Then there was the time I caught a toe on a rock near Fisher Point and supermanned into the middle of the trail.
When I refused to hop back up, my friend grabbed my arm and began dragging me off the trail and out of the way of an approaching mountain biker. As you might imagine, a slew of curse words left my mouth directed at her and the mountain biker.
Luckily, he was sympathetic. He irrigated my wounds with his water bottle and gathered all my trail snacks that had flown out of my pack and scattered across the trail upon impact.
After turning back, leaving my running partner and the helpful mountain biker, I began to limp down the trail alone, bleeding and covered in dirt. A few minutes later I had my first mountain lion encounter, under the most ideal circumstances. But that is a story for another time.
More recently, I rolled an ankle on the way down from Kendrick Peak. My body overcompensated and I landed on my side, stretched across the trail. Based on the horrified reactions of the hikers who had stepped off the trail to let us pass, I expected to have a compound fracture or two, but I was just fine.
It was the best kind of fall; terrifying to the audience, with little to no impact on the runner. That time I was able to hop back up and reassure folks that falling is just part of trail running.
Falls and other injuries are frustrating for any runner. They interrupt training and our ability to enjoy the trails. But they also keep us from taking ourselves too seriously. I’ve learned to love my trail-running scars and the stories that come with them.
Kate Lyon lives in Flagstaff. You can catch her tripping and falling on trails all over northern Arizona.
Julie Hammonds is the coordinating editor of this column. Send your running stories to runner@juliehammonds.com.