HIGH COUNTRY RUNNING: Leadville 100 no match for Margaret

My mom is really good at running. She’s run more marathons than anyone I know, including New York, Boston (three times), California International and Twin Cities. She’s done the Imogene Pass Run 14 times (I ran it once and truly thought it was the end of my time on earth), multiple 50Ks, and the TransRockies Run -- twice. For nonrunners, TransRockies is a six-day, 120-mile running event in the Rocky Mountains.

However, those accomplishments pale in comparison to this summer, when my mom, Flagstaff’s Margaret Montfort, ran the Leadville Trail 100-mile Run at age 62, becoming the second-oldest woman to finish under the official time limit.

Her first attempt at Leadville was in 2019. This race was unlike anything she’d ever done before. How does someone mentally prepare to run that far? A bundle of nervous energy that was a little more panic than excitement, she hit each checkpoint with that same nervous energy. Unfortunately, her race ended when she missed the 62-mile cutoff.

Of course she was disappointed, but she was incredibly proud of completing her highest-mileage day ever, and she left Colorado talking about plans for another attempt the following year.

Leadville 2020 was canceled, but she finally got her redemption race in August. Mom went into this race fully prepared. She was well-trained, well-prepped and very excited. Her overall goal was to finish, but her secret goal was to get the belt buckle that comes with finishing in under 30 hours.

Much to the stress of my sister and me, she was prepared to compete without a pacer (running through the night by herself with no cell service, are you kidding?). But thankfully the stars aligned, and at the race expo she found Lynn Hall, a Leadville local and a true angel of the trails, who paced her through the night to the finish.

My sister, Tess, was her race support. She described Mom as coming into each checkpoint with “big smiles, calm requests for gear and snacks and an eagerness to get back to the trail.”

I was at a wedding in Washington state, simultaneously supporting the love of my friends while obsessively refreshing the race website on my phone for updates. Luckily my friend is also a marathoner, so he screamed right along with me when I found out Mom had passed the 62-mile cutoff with plenty of time, which meant she was going to finish.

I think my exact words were, “OH, MY GOD, OH, MY GOD, OH, MY GOD, SHE DID IT. SHE’S GOING TO FINISH. AAAAAHHHHHH SHE’S SO COOL!!!!!!”

Lynn and my mom ran through the night, chatting about anything and everything. They met up with Tess near the end, and she held our mom’s hand as she crossed the finish line of the most intense race of her life -- with a belt-buckle-winning time of 29:44:06.