High Country Running: Katahdin or bust!

Following up on Northern Arizona Trail Runners Association’s wildly popular and free 2021 “Take a Walk in the Woods Virtual Challenge,” we just commenced the sequel: the 2022 “Katahdin or Bust! Challenge.”

Last year, 240 worldwide participants joined the fun, and 172 of them collectively tallied 73,734 miles either virtually hiking, running, biking, crawling or swimming the Appalachian Trail from its southern terminus at Springer Mountain, Georgia, to Front Royal, Virginia.

Along the way, we created a Facebook group where participants blogged about their “in real life” (IRL) activities. Using the interactive RunSignUp tracking map, many virtually visited, learned about and shared information about places on the Appalachian Trail where they virtually hiked or camped.

It was a joy to watch complete strangers create friendships and find support during their daily activities. Many participants told me how this challenge motivated them to stay active all year long, so I decided we needed to finish the virtual through-hike.

For this year’s challenge, we will continue where we left off in Virginia. Our destination now is the Appalachian Trail's northern terminus, Mount Katahdin, Maine. However, this time the challenge is personal for me.

When I was 13 in the summer of 1978, I planned to hike with friends to the top of Mount Katahdin via the fabled and dangerously steep Knife’s Edge Trail. Unfortunately, that day the trail was closed due to high winds, and we ended up going to Ledge Falls, a natural waterslide in Baxter State Park.

After watching all my friends scream with delight as they propelled down the natural rock waterslide, my turn arrived. I veered off course in the creek’s gushing waters and smacked my forehead directly into a massive boulder on the far right side of the creek. I was rushed off to the Millinocket Hospital, where I was kept under observation overnight with my fourth (and last) head concussion.

There would be no ascent of Katahdin for us that summer. With this unfinished business from 44 years ago, I am excited to make the final ascent, even though it will be virtual.

If you decide to join the fun, it’s important to understand that our challenge miles do not exactly equate with those of the Appalachian Trail. While many participants last year completed 800 miles IRL, that equated to 959.5 miles on the AT.

The difference comes from how I created the “kml” tracking file in Google Earth: rather than tediously digitizing the map closely, to save time I smoothed the route, skipping many switchbacks. Our trail mileage challenge will be to complete just under 1,000 miles IRL, even though the actual mileage on the AT is 1,219 as we make our way north to Mount Katahdin.

No matter your favorite form of exercise, as long as it is non-motorized, I encourage you to join our year-long challenge. You just might find yourself fitter at year’s end, and you will have had some new virtual adventures and made some friends along the way.

Free registration is open at RunSignUp.com by searching for “Take a Walk in the Woods.” I hope to virtually cross paths with you on the Appalachian Trail this year.

Neil Weintraub co-founded Northern Arizona Trail Runners Association in 2001 and wrote the very first High Country Running Column in 2009, a Sunday tradition kept in place by Arizona Daily Sun staff to this day. Send your running stories to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds (runner@juliehammonds.com) to be featured in High Country Running.

