High Country Running: It's good to be home

A temporary relocation to the Phoenix area took me away from the high country for several months this past winter, but I kept up my running habit, most often by getting in workouts on the Central Arizona Project Canal.

The canal offered all the benefits of a flat surface, and I reveled in the high-octane oxygen supply near sea level. On the canal’s gentle downhill grade, my easy pace was a minute faster than it is in Flagstaff. And when I pressed the accelerator on a tempo run or a stride, what fun!

I treasured those runs. There were no rocks in the trail to snag my toes, no ascent that left me light-headed at the top of the grade.

The view was fine, too. Camelback Mountain formed my northern horizon. Gambel’s quail clucked in the creosote bushes, ducks and the occasional cormorant paddled in the waterway, and once I even saw a coyote.

Many people use the canals for morning exercise, so I was always in view of cyclists, couples and families, dogs on leashes and other runners. They formed my “low country running” community. I even became a “local legend” on Strava for the stretch I used the most.