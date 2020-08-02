High Country Running: Is it possible to have too many trails?

On national forest lands and inholding private properties around us, new trails are proliferating. Running in some areas is like following a maze that divides undisturbed areas into little zones. It is sometimes difficult to know if you’re on an authorized trail or some user-established shortcut or meander along a game trail. We runners and all trail users have the responsibility not to add to or support the proliferation of unplanned trails by following the signed, mapped official trails and avoiding the others.

We all can be trail stewards. I now am an older runner, moving at a pace that enables me to think about the terrain, rocks, erosion and clogged drainages. I often pause to correct some deterioration or drainage problem. The break provides a breather and a stretch for different muscles. You have a good feeling of contributing to a well-maintained trail as you walk, jog or sprint on your way.

A well-designed and maintainable system of trails and roads is necessary, if we consider the sights, sounds, animals and vegetation of our natural environment worth protecting as our first priority. Shouldn’t our goal be to pass on to later generations a natural experience better than what we now enjoy? That requires a culture of respect for our public lands. However well meaning, building unauthorized trails is not a sign of respect.

Since arriving in Flagstaff in 1969, Nat White has logged more than 30,000 miles, running these environs for the love of running and of the great outdoors.

